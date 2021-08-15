Oklahoma GOP congressional members blast Biden administration over Afghanistan

Oklahoma's congressional Republicans on Sunday blasted the Biden administration following a swift advance by the Taliban into Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.
“President Biden owns this mess — the blood is on his hands. He had a choice; instead of choosing the responsible approach, he chose to rely on political polls, not data from his military leaders and the intelligence community about the conditions on the ground," U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a statement.
"Under President Trump, we correctly set conditions for the withdrawal of those troops — conditions that were never met.
"We are seeing now that a conditions-based, strategic withdrawal, which I’ve always advocated for, was indeed the right path forward, and a hasty, full-scale, telegraphed retreat is clearly the wrong path. President Biden did not inherit the current withdrawal from President Trump — in fact, he has deviated from the previous administration’s plan and set his own disastrous course," Inhofe said.
“The foreign policy disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, which many previously predicted, seems to come as a surprise to President Biden and his administration,” said a statement from U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, whose district includes most of Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Bartlesville.
“Now, they are caught flat-footed and seem to have no answers to the questions that Americans are asking.
"This morning, I and my colleagues attempted to get answers from the Biden Administration including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"These individuals have been left leaderless by a vacationing President Biden and they refused to let Republicans ask important questions including:
“What is the Biden Administration’s plans for protecting Americans abroad including many who are still in Afghanistan?
“With reports and video of thousands of terrorists being freed from jails in Afghanistan, what is Biden doing to keep our citizens safe, including protecting the gaping hole on our southern boarder?
“What is the status of the taxpayer funded, high-tech equipment left behind for the Afghan Security Forces?”
“It is past time for President Biden to end his vacation, return to the White House, and face the realities of his destructive foreign affairs decisions," Hern said in the statement.
"Putting America first doesn’t mean putting Americans’ security last. Biden’s botched withdrawal has put American lives and those of our allies in jeopardy.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, whose district includes Moore, Norman and southcentral Oklahoma, in separate statement said, “The unfolding and accelerating disaster in Afghanistan is a human tragedy and a severe threat to the long-term security and credibility of the United States.
“No American should doubt that our enemies around the world are celebrating this defeat. The fact that even our own safe evacuation of the embassy is requiring the redeployment of U.S. troops underscores the Biden Administration’s lack of understanding of the situation on the ground. They were, unfortunately, taken completely by surprise at the Taliban’s utter and almost instantaneous reconquering of the nation.
“More importantly, those adversaries will take the collapse of the Afghan government as a sign of American weakness and lack of resolve. We can expect our enemies to try and exploit this setback by challenging the United States on a range of fronts in a variety of ways," Cole said.
“Americans should have no illusions about the nature of the evil regime about to take power in Afghanistan. The Taliban are enemies of America. They hosted and sheltered Osama bin Laden, and they maintain robust relations with the likes of ISIS and Al-Qaeda.
"They can be expected to impose a brutal, medieval fundamentalist Islamic regime that will oppress minorities and women. It will be the antithesis of the democratic and egalitarian values championed by the United States."