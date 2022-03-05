 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett announces run for Congress

  • Updated
Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett became the latest Republican to announce his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives, aiming to grasp the 2nd Congressional District seat that is being vacated by Rep. Markwayne Mullin.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription.

