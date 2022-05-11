Oklahoma GOP attorney general candidates spar at local appearance

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and his challenger in next month's Republican primary, Gentner Drummond, disagreed sharply on two things at the Rotary Club of Tulsa Wednesday.

One was the proper course for the state in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision.

The other was O'Connor's job performance.

O'Connor, appointed to the position by Gov. Kevin Stitt nine months ago, touted his 15 lawsuits against the Biden administration, court fights over McGirt, and measured response to other situations such as allegations of wrongdoing in the tourism department and and misspending of state funds by Epic Charter Schools.

"I don't think we need vindictive or hot-headed law enforcement," O'Connor, a Tulsa attorney, said during a back-and-forth about whether he should be more actively involved in the tourism department investigation. "I'm not going to fire off just because the media stirs up (something)."

Drummond, a Hominy attorney, businessman and rancher with interests in Tulsa, said O'Connor has largely abdicated his responsibilities.

"Presently, the Oklahoma County district attorney (David Prater) is prosecuting or investigating five areas that belong in the attorney general's office," Drummond said. "As your attorney general, I will be independent of any other elected official."

O'Connor, Drummond said, is "letting the Oklahoma County district attorney functionally serve as the attorney general."

Underlying both candidates' remarks is the perceived and to a large extent acknowledged close ties between Stitt and O'Connor.

Drummond portrays himself as independent of the executive branch, while O'Connor has acted to a large extent in tandem with it.

This is particularly true in regards to McGirt, which upset the judicial status quo in eastern Oklahoma. While Stitt and O'Connor continue to fight the ruling, Drummond argued it needs to be accepted and solutions to the problems arising from it found.

"The Supreme Court has ruled," Drummond said. "That was two years ago. For two years we have not had a solution in the state of Oklahoma. … What must be resolved right now is a collaboration with the Native American tribes."

The tribes, he said, "want a solution. They want leadership from the state of Oklahoma to sit down at the table and say let's work together."

O'Connor disagreed about the tribes' willingness to talk, saying they had been dealt "a royal flush" by the Supreme Court, which makes negotiations difficult. He said, as he has before, that he has met with leaders of four of the six affected tribes.

O'Connor also disagreed that the state has lost virtually all of the 45 appeals to McGirt it has filed. He counted as a victory the U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to hear an appeal of a lower court decision barring retroactive claims based on McGirt, and also the court's agreeing to hear arguments on limiting McGirt's scope.

"We are winning," O'Connor said.

The winner of the June 28 Republican primary between O'Connor and Drummond will be a big favorite over Libertarian Lynda Steele in the Nov. 8 general election.

