Oklahoma fourth- and eighth-graders see post-pandemic declines in reading, math scores

The latest results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress capture the academic losses students across the country, including here in Oklahoma, experienced during the pandemic.

The assessment, which is known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” shows across-the-board declines for fourth- and eighth-graders in math and reading between 2019 and 2022, according to new results released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called the results “appalling and unacceptable,” but said it is important to note that “the data prior to the pandemic did not reflect an education system that was on the right track.”

“The pandemic simply made that worse. It took poor performance and dropped it down even further,” he said in a Friday press briefing.

NAEP is not administered to all children but a representative sample of students from each state.

Nationally, fourth graders posted an average reading score of 216 compared to 219 in 2019 and an average math score of 235 compared to 2019 average of 240.

Meanwhile, eighth graders in the U.S. posted an average reading score of 259 compared to 262 three years earlier and an average math score of 273 compared to the previous average of 281.

For fourth graders in Oklahoma, the average reading score was 208 compared to 216 three years ago and 219 in 1998. And 24% of those students performed at or above the NAEP in 2022, while 29% of fourth graders did in 2019 and 30% did in 1998.

Nationally, 32% of fourth graders were proficient and advanced this year.

In math, Oklahoma fourth graders posted an average score of 229, compared to 237 in 2019 and 224 in 2000. Some 27% of fourth graders were proficient or advanced, a decline from 35% in 2019 but still better than 16% in 2000.

Across the U.S., 35% of fourth graders were considered proficient and advanced in math.

For Oklahoma eighth graders, the average reading score of 251 was lower than the average score of 258 in 2019 and 265 in 1998. The percentage of eighth grade students who performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level in reading was 21% in 2022, a decline of 5 percentage points since 2019 and 9 percentage points from 1998.

Nationally, 29% of eighth graders were proficient or advanced in reading this year.

In math, eighth graders here posted an average math score of 264 compared to 276 in 2019 and 270 in 2000. The percentage of Oklahoma students who were proficient or advanced was 16% in 2022, a large decrease from 26% in 2019, and statistically similar to 18% in 2000.

Nationally, 26% of eighth graders were proficient or advanced in math this year.

With funds disbursed through the American Rescue Plan, schools across the country are investing in tutors, afterschool programs, and hiring more teachers and mental health professionals to try to help students get caught up academically and address mental health issues.

The results, U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona said, “are a reminder of the impact this pandemic had on our learners, and the important work we must do now for our students."

“This is a moment of truth for education. How we respond to this will determine not only our recovery, but our nation’s standing in the world," he said. "A once-in-a-generation virus upended our country in so many ways — and our students cannot be the ones who sacrifice most in the long run. We must treat the task of catching our children up with the urgency this moment demands.”

NCES, which administers the Nation’s Report Card assessment, is the primary federal government entity for collecting and analyzing data related to education in the U.S. and other nations. NCES’ mandate from Congress is to collect, collate, analyze, and report complete statistics on the condition of American education; conduct and publish reports; and review and report on education activities internationally.