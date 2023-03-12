Jaidyn Adams is now in some elite company.

A senior at Sapulpa High School, she is the Creek County school’s first Academic All-State selection since 2012.

“This is a very big honor,” she said. “This award is obviously a big deal, but getting to represent Sapulpa for something like this … it proves not only that Sapulpa has a high caliber of students but also how great the teachers are at getting us prepared for something like this.”

The 100 Academic All-State students are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each applicant.

Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have earned Academic All-State accolades.

To even be eligible for consideration, a student must have an ACT score of at least 30, a combined SAT score of 1370 or be a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.

This year’s All-State selections scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. Additionally, 29 of this year’s All-State honorees are National Merit semifinalists.

A member of the school’s cross country and track teams, Adams is concurrently enrolled at Tulsa Community College and plans to study psychology with a pre-med focus at Oklahoma State University in the fall.

Adams said she decided to apply for Academic All-State after being encouraged by her parents.

“When I found out … it just felt like everything I worked for paid off,” she said.

Other area All-State selections include Joyce Yang from Bartlesville High School, Tressa Briggs and Sophia Rehman from Bixby High School, Sydney Bennet and Tony Le from Broken Arrow High School, Raegan Hofstetter from Claremore High School, Taylor Rhoton from Collinsville High School, Eli Swartwood from Coweta High School, Raymond Jiang from Jenks High School, Carina Galutia and Aminata Kamara from Owasso High School, Benton Raymer from Pryor High School, Nate Bolte from Charles Page High School, Marek Oomens and Sydnee Sisneros from Stillwater High School, Robert Batson IV from Tahlequah High School, Jina Bohling and Lance Brightmire from Booker T. Washington, Lukacs Acker-Breslin from Edison, Kayden Kehe and Celestine Kim from Union, Yale Gray from Verdigris and James Hardin and Ethan Muehlenweg from Wagoner High School.

The students will be recognized at the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s annual awards celebration, scheduled for May 20 at the Cox Convention Center.