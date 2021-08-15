Oklahoma follows some Census trends more than others

Oklahoma is a middle-sized state in the middle of the United States — a fact in some respect reconfirmed by U.S. Census data released last week.

Although Oklahoma's 5.5% population growth was below the nation's 7.4%, it ranked near the median — 27th — and kept the state 28th overall, the same as in 2010.

Like the rest of the country, Oklahoma's population is shifting from rural to urban, growing older and becoming more diverse.

In other ways, though, Oklahoma is not typical. Despite the shifts, it's still less densely populated than most states and did not age as much over the past decade.

And it is atypical in ways that might surprise even its residents, especially when it comes to diversity.

The most immediate use for the data released last week is the redrawing of congressional, legislative and other electoral units such as county commission and school board districts. But it also included some demographic information that attracted national attention.

Here are a few state and local data points worth noting: