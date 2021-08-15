Oklahoma follows some Census trends more than others

Oklahoma is a middle-sized state in the middle of the United States — a fact in some respect reconfirmed by U.S. Census data released last week.
Although Oklahoma's 5.5% population growth was below the nation's 7.4%, it ranked near the median — 27th — and kept the state 28th overall, the same as in 2010.
Like the rest of the country, Oklahoma's population is shifting from rural to urban, growing older and becoming more diverse.
In other ways, though, Oklahoma is not typical. Despite the shifts, it's still less densely populated than most states and did not age as much over the past decade.
And it is atypical in ways that might surprise even its residents, especially when it comes to diversity.
The most immediate use for the data released last week is the redrawing of congressional, legislative and other electoral units such as county commission and school board districts. But it also included some demographic information that attracted national attention.
Here are a few state and local data points worth noting:
• While the number of Americans under 18 shrank by more than 1 million over the past decade, young Oklahomans increased by almost 20,000. That accounted for around 9% of the state's total increase.
• Nationally, almost 78% of the population is 18 or older. For Oklahoma the share is 76%.
• The Tulsa and Oklahoma City Metropolitan Statistical Areas gained a total of about 250,000 over the decade. That means the rest of the state combined lost 42,000.
• The difference is even more stark when Lincoln, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Osage counties, all of which lost population, are excluded from the MSAs.
Without those counties, the two MSA's combined increased 257,500, while the rest of the state lost nearly 50,000.
• Boiling down the data even further, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Cleveland and Canadian counties gained about 222,000, which means the rest of the state combined lost 14,000.
• Nationally, the continuing decline of the percentage of population that considers itself white attracted a lot of attention. The share of Americans listing their race as non-Hispanic or Latino white fell from 63.7% to 57.8%, and the actual number of white Americans dropped by about 5.1 million.
Oklahoma experienced an even steeper drop, from 68.7% to 60.8%, with a white population loss of about 165,000
Part of the shift is attributed to a change in the Census form that makes it easier for people to identify as "two or more races." That number grew by 2.55 million nationally and 65,000 in Oklahoma.
But the biggest shift, in Oklahoma and elsewhere, has been an increasing Hispanic and Latino population. It grew 142,000 in Oklahoma from 2019, and now accounts for 12% of Oklahomans — the second-largest group after whites.
• Oklahoma may not be known for its diversity — and Oklahomans may not think of themselves as particularly diverse — but it ranks 17th on the Census Bureau's diversity index and third, behind Alaska and Hawaii, for what it calls diffusion.
Diffusion is measured by the percentage of the population not in the top three ethnic groups. Oklahoma's top three are white (60.8%), Hispanic or Latino (12%) and two or more (9.4%), leaving nearly 18% who identify as something else.
• Oklahoma had 1.75 million housing units on April 1, 2020, a 5% increase from 10 years earlier. Fifty-two of the 77 counties, though, reported fewer units in 2020 than in 2010. The greatest growth was in the outlying Oklahoma City suburbs and commuter towns, with Canadian, McLain, Cleveland and Logan all posting double-digit increases.
Video: Oklahoma population shifted from rural counties each decade since 1990.