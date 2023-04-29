LIBERTY — Barrett Brown did not initially join Liberty High School’s forestry team for the trees.

It was for a chance to go fishing on a school trip.

“That was one of the main reasons I joined my freshman year,” the junior said with a chuckle. “We started doing pretty well in competitions and I started liking actual forestry, so now I do it for the forestry and not just the fishing.”

Forestry has been part of Liberty’s agriculture education program for 26 years. Along with being able to identify multiple tree species by both their common and scientific names, forestry competitions require students to measure trees’ height and diameter, list off common uses of those trees and calculate by hand how many 16-foot logs, board feet per acre of saw logs and cords of pulpwood that can be harvested from specific trees within a given area.

Students also have to be able to identify up to 15 forest management tools and their uses, as well as be able to work with a compass and map coordinates.

“When they are given coordinates, it is basically the same thing they’d be doing to mark property lines if they were going to be harvesting on a particular piece of property,” Liberty agriculture education teacher Chad Eads said.

Brown is among the thousands of students who will be descending upon downtown Tulsa Tuesday and Wednesday for the Oklahoma FFA state convention.

The country’s sixth-largest state-level Future Farmers of America association, Oklahoma FFA is affiliated with the Oklahoma CareerTech system’s agriculture education division and is restricted to high schools like Liberty that offer agriculture classes.

Oklahoma FFA has 29,219 student members across 366 chapters statewide, including more than 20 chapters just in the immediate Tulsa metro area.

The state FFA convention moved to Tulsa in 2022 for the first time in the organization’s history, drawing in more than 15,000 students, teachers, parents and vendors to downtown. It is slated to be in Tulsa through 2026.

Encompassing both the Cox Convention Center and the BOK Center, the two-day affair includes individual award and degree recognition, chapter awards and state officer elections.

Attendees also have access to career and leadership development workshops and an expo featuring college recruiters, potential employers and other agriculturally focused businesses.

For the Liberty forestry students, having the convention in Tulsa is a chance to participate a little closer to home. With many of the state’s FFA forestry teams found in southeastern and far eastern Oklahoma, road trips to places like Wilburton and Stilwell for meets are not uncommon.

“All those kids (from southeastern Oklahoma) make fun of us,” Brown said. “I told them what’s around us — cows and farmland. They said our trees are just bushes. They wouldn’t even classify our trees as trees.”

Despite the teasing, Liberty’s forestry students won their regional this spring for the third consecutive year and finished fourth at state.

However as Eads pointed out, that short term success at meets may have bigger long-term payoffs for his students.

“You just never know when it’ll come in handy,” he said. “Something I’ve noticed with these guys, is that when they first came in, when they were walking in the timber, it was just trees. Now those trees have names. It opens up a whole new environment that they didn’t grasp before.”