Oklahoma election officials expect to have unofficial results on Tuesday night

In a year when uncertainty has become the only thing certain in life, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman is sure about one thing: If you make it to your polling station by 7 p.m. Tuesday, your vote will be counted.

Even if the line is out the door.

“Remember when we closed the polls at early voting at ONOEK Field, the people that were still in line when the polls closed were allowed to stay in line and be processed,” Freeman said. “The same law applies to our precincts, so if it is 7 o’clock (and) you close the polls, but you’ve still got 200 people in line, those 200 people have to be processed.”

Freeman said because of the unprecedented circumstances of this year's election she is not forecasting when Tuesday’s unofficial final results will be available.

“This is not anything that we have any historical reference for,” Freeman said. “We can’t look back at years past and say, ‘Oh, it took this long or that long.’ This is a completely different situation under a pandemic.”

The coronavirus has had one definable effect on the election: a massive surge in absentee voting.