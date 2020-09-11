 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Department of Education data system back online after reported hacking breach

Oklahoma Department of Education data system back online after reported hacking breach

Called the Wave, the system is a “state based real time connection to all 546 accredited public school districts,” said Steffie Corcoran, an SDE spokeswoman. “It houses data for the entire state.” Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Department of Education public school data system is back online after being hacked.

“No data or sensitive information was compromised in any way,” said Caden  Cleveland, a spokesman for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services handles information technology for the State Department of Education.

Called the Wave, the system is a “state-based, real-time connection to all 546 accredited public school districts,” said Steffie Corcoran, an SDE spokeswoman. “It houses data for the entire state.”

Data includes attendance information, personnel information, calendars and other types of information, Corcoran said.

It has been used for about a decade, she said.

“From what I have been told, somebody got into the system and they defaced the landing page on it,” Cleveland said.

A few links were changed from some of the icons on the page, he said.

The breach occurred about two weeks ago, he said.

The cyber command team at OMES restricted access and locked everything down once the breach was identified, he said.

The agency has put additional security measures on the platform and made it easier to use, Cleveland said.

The agency on Wednesday sent new login credentials to schools.

“This morning, everything is looking really good,” Cleveland said on Friday.

