The city of Norman is the first community to complete certification of a new property under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s revamped site certification program.
The University North Park Advanced Manufacturing Centre is a 30-acre site on the north side of Norman, just off Interstate 35. It offers sites ranging from four to 15 acres, with all utilities available onsite, including telecom. The target industries for the property include aerospace, bioscience, energy and weather and radar technologies.
“Our state is full of available properties and sites with features that could meet any company’s needs,” said Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement.
“With site-ready certification, we help Oklahoma communities better market their assets and have a better opportunity to bring new jobs and investment to their area.
“We received feedback from communities that parts of the application process were cumbersome and the last thing we want is to create barriers for communities. By revamping this program, we are making it more user-friendly both for the communities and companies seeking a location.”
The site-ready certification program helps Oklahoma communities meet the demand for project-ready sites by designating areas that are prepared for economic development. To earn that certification, site owners and/or community leaders must complete an application through the Department of Commerce.
In the application, site owners or community leaders identify key data about the site, such as accessibility by interstates, population within a certain radius, current zoning designations, available utilities and more. Once the application is completed, an objective third party verifies the information submitted and ensures the site meets program requirements. There is a $1,000 application fee per site.
Once a site receives Site Ready certification, the site receives special designation on LocateOK.com, the state’s buildings and sites database. The website is a commonly used resource by site selectors and corporate real estate professionals and provides them with detailed, site-specific information on properties available for purchase or lease, including proximity to major transportation routes, area labor force statistics, utilities, cost-of-living details and business incentives for site selectors’ consideration.
