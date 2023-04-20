Drummond said he will review the ruling and consider his next steps. He expressed opposition to the state moving forward with Glossip's execution.
"While I respect the Court of Criminal Appeals’ opinion, I am not willing to allow an execution to proceed despite so many doubts," Drummond said in a statement. "Ensuring the integrity of the death penalty demands complete certainty."
An attorney for Glossip said he will file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Don Knight, Glossip’s attorney, said it is “unconscionable” for the Oklahoma appeals court to force the state to move forward with this execution.
“We cannot permit this longstanding injustice to go unchallenged and will be filing for review of this manifestly unjust ruling in the United States Supreme Court,” Knight said in a statement. “We ask all Oklahomans who believe in justice to stand with Mr. Glossip, and the State of Oklahoma, to stop this wrongful judicial execution, and grant Mr. Glossip the new trial he so rightly deserves.”
Glossip was convicted of first-degree murder for allegedly orchestrating the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.
Glossip has long maintained that he was framed for Van Treese’s murder. His attorneys claim that their client was set up by a motel maintenance man who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to avoid getting the death penalty himself.
Glossip’s fifth application for post-conviction relief provides no new information to convince the court to overturn his conviction, according to the 5-0 opinion written by Judge David Lewis.
“This case has been thoroughly investigated and reviewed in numerous appeals,” Lewis wrote in the majority opinion. "Glossip has been given unprecedented access to prosecution files, including work product, yet he has not provided this Court with sufficient information that would convince the Court to overturn the jury’s determination that he is guilty of first-degree murder.”
Lewis added that Drummond's request for Glossip's conviction be overturned "does not directly provide statutory or legal grounds for relief in this case." Drummond asked the court to remand Glossip's case to district court.
The appeals court also refused to delay Glossip's execution any further.
Glossip is set to die by lethal injection on May 18.
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, upheld the murder conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip, paving the way for Glossip to be executed on May 18, despite the state attorney general’s concerns about some testimony and evidence.
Uncredited - hogp, Oklahoma Department of Corrections