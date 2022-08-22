A gunman killed one Oklahoma County deputy and wounded another as they tried to serve an eviction notice in southwest Oklahoma City Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma County deputy killed, second wounded while serving eviction notice in OKC
By JaNae Williams The Oklahoman
