 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Oklahoma County deputy killed, second wounded while serving eviction notice in OKC

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma County deputy killed

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III reacts as he briefs the news media on Monday after two deputies were shot, one fatally, in south Oklahoma City.

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

A gunman killed one Oklahoma County deputy and wounded another as they tried to serve an eviction notice in southwest Oklahoma City Monday afternoon.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Prosecutors contended that Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourists can now stay at drug lord Pablo Escobar's former Mexican mansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert