The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is warning people about false calls about defective electric and gas meters.
The calls include statements that they come from OCC and ask for payment to help recall "defective" equipment, an OCC news release states.
Businesses may have been targeted with these calls as well, the release adds.
The OCC encourages anyone who receives one of these calls to immediately hang up. For questions, call OCC at 405-521-2211.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
