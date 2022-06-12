Oklahoma congressmembers oppose gun bills

Oklahoma’s all-Republican U.S. House delegation uniformly voted against two gun control measures supported by Democrats and opposed, with few exceptions, by GOP members last week.

HR 2377, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, and HR 7910, the Protecting Our Kids Act, were brought to the floor in the wake of several mass shootings, including one that killed 19 elementary school students in Texas.

“My constituents have made their feelings incredibly clear: They are overwhelmingly opposed to any attempt by President Biden and congressional Democrats to take away our Second Amendment rights,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern. “I voted against these bills because they fail to address the true problem and instead target law-abiding citizens.”

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole defended Republicans’ gun safety record.

“Perhaps contrary to popular belief, Republicans have actually taken real, concrete steps to address gun violence in a way that also respects the Second Amendment,” Cole said, citing legislation he said strengthened the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas and 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice also voted against the measures.

