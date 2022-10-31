Oklahoma Coalition Against Human Trafficking gets $1.3 million for effort involving Tulsa Police

A 9-year-old human trafficking task force is receiving a $1.3 million grant to help combat the sex crime alongside law enforcement.

The Family Safety Center and Tulsa Police Department received $1.3 million in a cooperative agreement from U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) to fund the Oklahoma Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

"We know this grant will go far and help establish a long term collaboration that will be more effective in fighting trafficking in eastern Oklahoma and can serve as a model for the rest of the state," said Suzanne Stewart, executive director of the Family Safety Center.

The coalition, assisted by Family Safety Center, consists of 37 agencies working to advance a multidisciplinary response for human trafficking prevention, protection and prosecution in northeast Oklahoma.

The coalition formed in 2013 as an unfunded task force focused on child trafficking and in 2019 expanded its scope to include adult victims and labor trafficking. The coalition is also part of the state Department of Human Service’s initiative to address human trafficking.

Through the cooperative agreement with OVC, Family Safety Center and TPD will be assigned a technical adviser to help put their program together.

"OVC will be working with the coalition to help establish policies, protocols, procedures, and a really good tight network of service delivery," Stewart said.

Family Safety Center plans to use funding to employ a full-time director for the coalition and to raise public awareness.

From July to September, 104 individuals were arrested for human trafficking related offenses, according to Tulsa Police Department, while 29 victims were rescued.

"There'll be be money for training conferences, for travel, for services," Stewart said. "And Tulsa Police Department will be paying for overtime for investigations for officers on these crimes. I think some of it is allocated to research, and also to specific prosecution of those cases."

Every officer is trained to recognize the signs of human trafficking, Chief Wendell Franklin said, but TPD also has a dedicated human trafficking unit.

"This funding will enable the community to some together on even greater ways as we seek to support victims and survivors on the road to hope and healing," said Karen Smith, program director for the Family Safety Center.

Featured news video: Victim's family speaks after execution of Rogers County death row inmate