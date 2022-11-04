 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma Civil War battle site sets 'milestone' exhibit opening, culminating years of effort

honey springs exhibit hall

New features at Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center include a 3-D theater.

 Courtesy

Allowing visitors to experience what the Civil War was like in pre-statehood Oklahoma is the goal behind several major upgrades at a longtime historical site.

This Saturday, the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitors Center near Checotah will officially unveil to the public a series of new permanent exhibits and other features.

Intended to bring to life the Battle of Honey Springs, fought July 17, 1863, many of the new additions are interactive, including a 3D theater and audio players with recordings from firsthand soldier accounts, officials said.

“We are extremely excited,” said Adam Lynn, director of the center, which is dedicated to the largest Civil War battle fought in what is now Oklahoma.

“It’s the biggest thing to ever happen here, and the culmination of years of preparation, grant-writing, collaboration and hard work.”

To officially open the new exhibits, a ribbon-cutting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Guest speakers will participate, with living history demonstrations of Civil War military drills, artillery practices and civilian life going on throughout the day.

Taking place just two weeks after the more famous Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg, Honey Springs was the largest of some 107 documented Civil War engagements in pre-statehood Oklahoma.

It involved around 9,000 Union and Confederate troops, mostly Native Americans and African Americans, with 200 total casualties.

Lynn said Saturday represents a “major milestone” in the history of the park, which has been a work in progress since the early 1960s.

With the improvements, he added, it’s poised to become “a top destination for visitors and students for years to come.”

A new exhibit hall showcases the firearms, ammunition and artillery used in the battle, which gave Union forces a decisive victory and control of Indian Territory north of the Arkansas River.

“This new, interactive exhibit will bring the battle to life in a way that is not only educational, but impactful,” said Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “This battle was the most important of the Civil War in Indian Territory and it deserves the compelling rendition we now have in place.”

Honey Springs Battlefield exhibits

What: Honey Springs Battlefield permanent exhibit grand opening

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Honey Springs Battlefield & Visitor Center, 423159 E. 1030 Road, Checotah

Admission: Free

For more: Call 918-617-7125 or email honeysprings@history.ok.gov.

