Maribel Sierra brings out a meal in April as cars line up for distribution of food and distance learning packets at Prairie Queen Elementary. Oklahoma City Public Schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks next school year, starting Aug. 10. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools has changed its stance on a student mask mandate.

District administrators will recommend a mask requirement for all students in fifth through 12th grade to protect from COVID-19. Officials initially planned to require only staff and visitors to wear face coverings.

Schools expect students in pre-K through fourth grade also to wear masks, but they will have mask breaks during the school day.

Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said administrators updated the district’s back-to-school plan after receiving feedback from parents, teachers and local community members who were fearful for staff and children’s safety without a student mask requirement.

