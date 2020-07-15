OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools has changed its stance on a student mask mandate.
District administrators will recommend a mask requirement for all students in fifth through 12th grade to protect from COVID-19. Officials initially planned to require only staff and visitors to wear face coverings.
Schools expect students in pre-K through fourth grade also to wear masks, but they will have mask breaks during the school day.
Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said administrators updated the district’s back-to-school plan after receiving feedback from parents, teachers and local community members who were fearful for staff and children’s safety without a student mask requirement.
