Oklahoma City pastor blasts Sen. Nathan Dahm for 'wrong' comments on Senate floor

The fallout from sexually suggestive comments by Sen. Nathan Dahm about Vice President Kamala Harris reached a new level on the floor of the Senate chamber.
During the conclusion of a Thursday morning session, Rev. Lee Cooper Jr., pastor at Prospect Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, chastised Dahm during an address ahead of the official prayer for what he called "still wrong" and "still racist."
"Everyone should have, after last week, stood up and said no, we will not have this in our Senate," Cooper said. "We cannot make statements about straws. Not only should that have come from the women senators in this chamber but it should have come from everyone who heard about it."
Republican detractors have pointed to Harris’ relationship with California politician Willie Brown and tried to link it to her years of public service as district attorney for San Francisco, California attorney general, U.S. senator and now vice president.
Cooper, who was a guest of George Young, D-Oklahoma City, continued blister Dahm, suggesting that his comments were explicitly sexist and racist in nature.
"Senator Dahm, you don't have to take it back," he said. "You're still sexist. It is still misogynistic. It is still racist."
Shortly after 10-minute address, the Senate went into executive session in what was a rare occurrence.
The last executive session took place in 2013 when then-Sen. David Holt referred to a Democratic senator as Matlock.
Dahm, who was in attendance during the session, did not return a call from the Tulsa World seeking comment.
Young, who has known Cooper for more than 30 years, said he didn't have foreknowledge of the remarks, but concluded the pastor "did a really good job" overall based on the context of the message that also touched on racial strife and political divisiveness.
"It was a good illustration in the midst of his message," Young said. "He was trying to say we need to be a little more awake about the things that are happening in our state."
Senate Democrats earlier this week in a letter to state Senate leaders charged that Dahm violated Rule 5-1 of the Senate’s Conduct and Ethical Standards.