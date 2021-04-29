Oklahoma City pastor blasts Sen. Nathan Dahm for 'wrong' comments on Senate floor

The fallout from sexually suggestive comments by Sen. Nathan Dahm about Vice President Kamala Harris reached a new level on the floor of the Senate chamber.

During the conclusion of a Thursday morning session, Rev. Lee Cooper Jr., pastor at Prospect Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, chastised Dahm during an address ahead of the official prayer for what he called "still wrong" and "still racist."

"Everyone should have, after last week, stood up and said no, we will not have this in our Senate," Cooper said. "We cannot make statements about straws. Not only should that have come from the women senators in this chamber but it should have come from everyone who heard about it."

Republican detractors have pointed to Harris’ relationship with California politician Willie Brown and tried to link it to her years of public service as district attorney for San Francisco, California attorney general, U.S. senator and now vice president.

Cooper, who was a guest of George Young, D-Oklahoma City, continued blister Dahm, suggesting that his comments were explicitly sexist and racist in nature.