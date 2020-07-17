OKLAHOMA CITY - Prospects for an Oklahoma City mask ordinance to turn back surging COVID-19 numbers were unclear after a four-hour city council briefing Thursday with public health officials.
Two councilmen opposed Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher's proposal requiring masks to be worn in indoor spaces open to the public.
Stonecipher needs at least seven votes on the nine-member council in a special meeting Friday afternoon for the measure to take effect right away.
The soonest a five-member majority could put a mask ordinance in place is Aug. 21. Stonecipher indicated Thursday he believed that would be too late.
