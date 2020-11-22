Oklahoma City man, 37, dies Sunday in Okmulgee County rollover crash

A 37-year-old Oklahoma City man died in a rollover collision Sunday morning after striking a tree in Okmulgee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

An OHP incident briefing states Leslye Moyd was driving a Pontiac Grand Am on Interstate 40 westbound just outside Henryetta just before 9 a.m. when he veered left and, according to troopers, "over-corrected to the right."

The move caused his vehicle to go off the road and roll over "an unknown number of times" before striking a tree and coming to rest on the driver's side, the report states.

Henryetta fire crews helped extricate Moyd from the wreckage, as he was pinned in his vehicle for about two hours. Okmulgee County emergency personnel pronounced Moyd dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.