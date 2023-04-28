Tulsa’s Marine Corps League detachment will host its annual Medal of Honor Day Ceremony this weekend with two Oklahoma recipients of the honor appearing as special guests.

The annual event is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. The ceremony will be held in the Centennial Community Center.

Guests of honor include Dwight Birdwell and Melvin Morris.

Army Spc. Birdwell of Oklahoma City is a longtime Oklahoma attorney and former Cherokee Nation chief justice. He was presented the honor in a ceremony at the White House last year.

Recognized for his bravery during an enemy assault in Vietnam, the honor came more than 50 years after he returned home.

An Okmulgee native and former Army green beret, SFC Morris was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2014, more than 40 years after the actions it recognized.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military decoration.

The event is free and open to the public.