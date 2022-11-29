Oklahoma Aquarium bullish on new logo

JENKS — The Oklahoma Aquarium wanted to showcase a species that has set the facility apart.

The bull shark, featured predominantly in an aquarium logo unveiled Tuesday, fit the bill.

Jenks is home to the only exhibit of bull sharks in the Western Hemisphere and one of the largest collections of the fish in the world, said Ann Money, executive director of the Oklahoma Aquarium.

"At our core, our bull sharks are our art," Money said. "That is why going into the next 20 years, we wanted our logo to represent that, to represent how unique and how amazing this facility is."

The logo is part of the aquarium's rebranding strategy. The facility will celebrate its 20th anniversary in May 2023.

"When we showed up, there was no building; there was a concrete slab," Money said. "We've gone from that to this in the previous 20 years. We are so excited about what's coming in the next 20 years."

Carolina Morris is president of the Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation.

"You can't not fall in love with this place," she said. "It is absolutely amazing to know that we have our very own ocean in our back yard. This place is so special."

A jellyfish touch tank will be opening at the aquarium early next year. Also on tap is a large remodeling project on the Aquatic Oklahoma exhibit.

"We're committed to fundraising, doing whatever we can to keep this place alive and thriving for our children, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Morris said. "We're excited to be able to share just fun and entertaining ways to promote STEM education and science. For many children, this is the only opportunity that they have to experience aquatic life."

The Oklahoma Aquarium has collaborated with such outlets as National Geographic, Discovery, Animal Planet Dateline and the BBC for documentaries and research valuable to the scientific community.

"This is not just an aquarium for Jenks, not just Tulsa's aquarium; this is Oklahoma's aquarium," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. "This is Oklahoma's aquarium. It is one of the best attractions regionally in the tri-state area. You have people not just from three or four other states. You have people from all over the country coming to this world-class aquarium.

"This is the front door to really our city in a lot of ways, and our state. The tens of thousands of people that come to this aquarium every single year are getting an insight into how amazing northeast Oklahoma is."