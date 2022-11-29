Oklahoma Aquarium bullish on new logo

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell answers questions under the newly revealed logo of the Oklahoma Aquarium after a news conference announcing a rebrand and remodeling at the Oklahoma Aquarium on Tuesday in Jenks.
Daniel Shular. Tulsa World
Carolina Morris, President of the Oklahoma Aquarium foundation, speaks during a news conference to announce a rebrand and remodeling at the Oklahoma Aquarium on Tuesday in Jenks.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Visitors ride a recently installed carousel at the Oklahoma Aquarium after a news conference was held to announce a rebrand and remodeling at the Oklahoma Aquarium on Tuesday in Jenks.
Carolina Morris is president of the Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation.
"You can't not fall in love with this place," she said. "It is absolutely amazing to know that we have our very own ocean in our back yard. This place is so special."
A jellyfish touch tank will be opening at the aquarium early next year. Also on tap is a large remodeling project on the Aquatic Oklahoma exhibit.
"We're committed to fundraising, doing whatever we can to keep this place alive and thriving for our children, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Morris said. "We're excited to be able to share just fun and entertaining ways to promote STEM education and science. For many children, this is the only opportunity that they have to experience aquatic life."
The Oklahoma Aquarium has collaborated with such outlets as National Geographic, Discovery, Animal Planet Dateline and the BBC for documentaries and research valuable to the scientific community.
"This is not just an aquarium for Jenks, not just Tulsa's aquarium; this is Oklahoma's aquarium," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. "This is Oklahoma's aquarium. It is one of the best attractions regionally in the tri-state area. You have people not just from three or four other states. You have people from all over the country coming to this world-class aquarium.
"This is the front door to really our city in a lot of ways, and our state. The tens of thousands of people that come to this aquarium every single year are getting an insight into how amazing northeast Oklahoma is."
