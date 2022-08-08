Oklahoma again ranks poorly for child well-being, annual report says

Oklahoma children continue to fare more poorly overall than their peers in other states, according to an annual report released Monday.

The 2022 Kids Count Data Book, published yearly by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks the state 40th in the country for child well-being.

The report, which reviews recent household data from all 50 states to analyze how children and families are doing, determines the overall grade from four major categories.

Oklahoma again scored in the bottom 10 in three of them, including health, education, and family and community context.

The state's overall ranking of 40th is an improvement from 2020 and 2019, when it came in at 42nd and 45th respectively.

But that rise can be misleading, said Gabrielle Jacobi of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the state's host agency for Kids Count.

"It's improvement by default, because some surrounding states are just doing worse than they were," she said.

Oklahoma's individual category rankings include 32nd in economic well-being, 41st in family and community context, 45th in education and 42nd in health.

Economic well-being rose one spot from last year due primarily to federal pandemic relief funding, Jacobi said.

Health held steady at 42nd. But there's good reason to believe that will improve, Jacobi said, as the report data predated Oklahoma's Medicaid expansion.

This year's report zeroes in on children's mental health, as children in America increasingly struggle with anxiety and depression.

In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, 11.8% of children ages 3 to 17 nationally (7.3 million) experienced anxiety or depression. That's a 26% increase from 9.4% (5.8 million) in 2016.

In Oklahoma, nearly 1 in 8 children between ages 3 and 17 had anxiety or depression in 2020, up 15% from 2016.

"The increase in anxiety and depression among Oklahoma children is especially troubling and signals a need to make investments in their well-being," Jacobi said, adding that with only the first year of the pandemic reflected in the data, how it trends from there remains to be seen.

Moreover, mental health has a direct relationship to an increase in the child-teen death rate, which from 2019 to 2020 rose from 33 to 36 deaths per 100,000, she said.

Reflecting the national trend, that includes more deaths from firearms (suicide, homicide and accidental) and drug overdoses.

Breaking the rankings down further, Oklahoma continues to rank in the bottom half of states in 15 of the 16 metrics used for the survey.

The only metric in which Oklahoma ranked in the top half of states was children living in households with a high housing-cost burden — those spending over 30% of their income on housing.

Oklahoma is doing better there, with a ranking of 19th.

But the cost burden still affects 1 in 4 Oklahoma families, the report notes, and will likely increase with the current housing and rental market.

As the 40th state overall, Oklahoma ranked just behind South Carolina and one ahead of Alaska in the report. New Mexico came in last at 50th.

The bottom line, Jacobi said, is that "Oklahoma continues to lag behind states that are making meaningful investments in the health, education, and overall well-being of their children.

"The net result is that far too many children in our communities live in poverty, have unhealthy lives, and are behind the educational outcomes of their peers in other parts of the country."

To view the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, go to aecf.org/resources/2022-kids-count-data-book.