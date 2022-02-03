Oklahoma AG walks back lawsuit threat against natural gas companies for alleged price gouging

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has walked back a threat to sue natural gas companies over allegations of price gouging during last year’s winter storm.
In a Jan. 27 letter to gas companies, O’Connor asked them to sign a tolling agreement by Tuesday or be sued. A tolling agreement would have suspended the statute of limitations for a certain time period.
In the letter, O’Connor said his office, after an investigation, determined that natural gas companies violated the Emergency Price Stabilization Act by selling or offering to sell natural gas in Oklahoma during an emergency at prices more than 10% above the rate or price charged for similar natural gas immediately prior to the declaration.
But natural gas prices are determined by the open market, so the Emergency Price Stabilization Act does not apply.
Consumers are expected to pay more to offset the huge costs in natural gas during the February 2021 winter storm.
The Jan. 27 letter also accused natural gas companies of violating the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act.
The Tulsa World on Tuesday requested a copy of the Jan. 27 letter from O’Connor’s office. The request was denied.
“The Attorney General has (sic) investigating these matters since shortly after the February 2021 winter storm began,” said Madelyn Sheriff, a spokeswoman for O’Connor. “While the agency will not provide updates of its investigation, the Attorney General can confirm that it remains ongoing.”
In a Wednesday email to Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance President Brook A. Simmons, O’Connor walked back his position on a lawsuit for alleged violations of the Emergency Price Stabilization Act.
He said the act does not define petroleum commodity markets exemptions or the word petroleum.
The industry believes that petroleum includes oil and natural gas.
O’Connor said in the Wednesday email that the law should be enforced as it is written and commonly understood.
Enforcing the law should not be done by stretching beyond its plain and commonly held understanding, O’Connor wrote.
“To do otherwise would deny individuals the opportunity to conform their conduct and course of dealings in accordance with the law,” he wrote in the Wednesday email. “For that reason, I will be sending follow-up letters instructing the recipients that my office will not proceed with filing a lawsuit for activities subject to the ‘petroleum commodity markets’ exception relating to Winter Storm Uri.”
Including natural gas markets in the law would require legislative action, he wrote.
The Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance had no comment.
O’Connor’s spokeswoman said the office could not provide a comment because the investigation remains open.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Republican O’Connor to the post after Mike Hunter resigned.
Republican attorney Gentner Drummond of Hominy is running against O’Connor and was asked about the issue.
“While I am glad the attorney general has finally done some research and concluded his initial threat had no basis in law,” Drummond said, “I am very disappointed he would take such action to begin with.
“Oklahoma’s oil and gas producers play a vital role in protecting Oklahoma families during winter storms like the one we are experiencing right now. They should not be targeted and threatened for the pricing volatility that is out of their control.”