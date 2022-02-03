Oklahoma AG walks back lawsuit threat against natural gas companies for alleged price gouging

The Tulsa World on Tuesday requested a copy of the Jan. 27 letter from O’Connor’s office. The request was denied.

“The Attorney General has (sic) investigating these matters since shortly after the February 2021 winter storm began,” said Madelyn Sheriff, a spokeswoman for O’Connor. “While the agency will not provide updates of its investigation, the Attorney General can confirm that it remains ongoing.”

In a Wednesday email to Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance President Brook A. Simmons, O’Connor walked back his position on a lawsuit for alleged violations of the Emergency Price Stabilization Act.

He said the act does not define petroleum commodity markets exemptions or the word petroleum.

The industry believes that petroleum includes oil and natural gas.

O’Connor said in the Wednesday email that the law should be enforced as it is written and commonly understood.

Enforcing the law should not be done by stretching beyond its plain and commonly held understanding, O’Connor wrote.