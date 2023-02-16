The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office will take on the prosecution of a former governor appointee accused of aiding illegal "ghost owner" marijuana grow operations, AG Gentner Drummond announced this week.

A multicounty grand jury indicted Canadian County attorney Matt Stacy in Garvin County last year, and his case is one of three in the jurisdiction the AG's Office is partnering with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to prosecute, according to court records.

Notice of an interlocal agreement filed in the case against Stacy states that the AG's Office has appointed OBN attorneys over Stacy's case and the cases against Logan Jones and Eric Brown, law partners who were also indicted via multicounty grand jury last year on similar allegations.

Stacy, who served as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hospital surge plan adviser during the COVID-19 pandemic, was charged with 13 felony counts in October. He was accused of paying residents to be “ghost owners” of grow operations for Chinese organized crime operations and other out-of-state clients, a method designed to evade laws that require Oklahoma residents to own at least 75% of a grow operation, the release states.

Jones and Brown were each charged with 11 felony counts in June, nearly a year after a former secretary of the Jones Brown law firm alleged in a lawsuit that her former employers effectively made her a “ghost owner.”

An OBN investigation found that Jones and Brown directed medical marijuana businesses to sign consulting agreements with Jones Brown’s employees to act as “ghost owners” of the medical marijuana operation, former AG John O'Connor said then.

Drummond said his office will work closely with OBN in Stacy's case.

Mark Woodward, a spokesman for OBN, said he couldn't comment specifically on Stacy's case nor that of Jones or Brown.

“Our agency has many entities under investigation for orchestrating fraudulent straw owner structures and submitting dishonest documentation to get licenses for criminal organizations that are supplying the black market and crippling the legitimate Oklahoma marijuana cultivation businesses," Woodward said in a statement Thursday. "We have just scratched the surface. We have identified and are investigating nearly 3,000 marijuana grows operating with a license obtained by fraud and/or moving their marijuana onto the out-of-state black market. We have also tied other crimes to these illicit growers, including homicides, labor and sex trafficking, environmental contamination, water and electrical theft, and suspected arson.”

Drummond also highlighted the influx of organized crime he said the illegal marijuana grows are causing and attributed most of the illegal activity to Chinese nationals.

“Any Oklahoman who partners with these criminals and enables their illicit dealings will be held accountable,” Drummond said in the news release.

'We will not allow foreign nationals to purchase farmland in the state of Oklahoma,' Gov. Stitt declares'