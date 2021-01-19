 Skip to main content
Oklahoma adds Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens via transfer portal

Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens

Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens (2) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Iowa in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Micah Bowens, a dual-threat quarterback who spent last season at Penn State, announced via social media that he will join the Oklahoma football program.

The Tuesday afternoon news was shared on Twitter by the freshman. The message was short and to the point: “Momma, I’m a Sooner. #BoomerSooner”

Bowen didn’t see action for the Nittany Lions last season.

A three-star recruit in the 2020 class out of high school, he provides much-needed depth at the quarterback position for the Sooners.

Starter Spencer Rattler returns and highly touted recruit Caleb Williams will join the team this spring. Backup quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Chandler Morris (TCU) departed after the 2020 season. Tanner Schafer, a former walk-on, remains on the roster.

Bowens was a two-year starter at Bishop Gorman High School near Las Vegas. In the two seasons, he combined for 4,918 passing yards, 1,416 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns.

Bowens is the second player to join OU through the transfer portal in as many days. On Monday, Tennessee offensive tackle Wayna Morris announced he was headed to Oklahoma.

A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason

Watch Now: Eric Bailey reflects on OU's 2020 season

