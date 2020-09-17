Oklahoma absentee voting is safe and constitutional, judge says in denying injunction

When the lawsuit was filed, Stitt had not indicated whether or not he would extend a state of emergency required to permit voters to cast a mailed absentee ballot without it being notarized.

Voters could mail an absentee ballot during the primary and runoff elections this year without the usual notarization. Instead, voters could vote by mail by signing their ballot affidavit and including a copy of suitable photo identification.

Dowdell noted that he gave “significant weight” to the state’s concerns that any changes to absentee ballot laws could create confusion among voters.

“In short, the ballots, ballot envelopes and instructions for the ballot envelopes have necessarily already been printed in July and August, and to require reprinting or a change in the election procedures would risk significant voter confusion, delay of receipt of absentee ballots and disenfranchising or dissuading voters who may otherwise wish to vote by absentee ballot,” Dowdell wrote.

The two Democratic Party groups also argued against the photo identification requirement imposed in lieu of a notary, saying it was a burden for those that didn’t have access to a printer to make copy their photo ID.