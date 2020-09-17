Oklahoma absentee voting is safe and constitutional, judge says in denying injunction

A Tulsa federal judge has denied a request for a temporary injunction sought by two Democratic Party groups that claimed state absentee ballot voting restrictions were unconstitutional.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell said in his ruling issued Thursday that while the virus that causes COVID-19 is out of control in the state, state officials have taken sufficient measures to ensure voting is constitutional and safe.
“Life has become more difficult and risky during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many voters have serious, legitimate concerns about voting in-person due to an increased risk of contracting the virus from being near others,” Dowdell wrote in a 52-page decision.
“The virus is not under control in Oklahoma,” Dowdell continued, “and there is no statewide mask mandate. The concerns about voting during the pandemic, especially as to elderly and other voters who are at a higher risk for serious outcomes, are justified.
“However, the state has put in place alternatives that do not necessarily require that voters have direct contact with others in order to cast an absentee ballot, and the evidence and law substantiate that the state’s interests in preventing voter fraud and promoting certainty and confidence are sufficiently weighty to overcome any minor burden imposed upon Oklahoma voters during the pandemic.”
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter commended the ruling.
“Judge Dowdell got it right, and I applaud his objective ruling,” Hunter wrote in a statement. “The procedures put in place by the legislature this year, and extended by the governor’s recent executive order, make it perfectly safe for Oklahomans to cast their ballot for the November election.”
The Oklahoma Democratic Party and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sued members of the state Election Board and its chief administrator in May, claiming voting restrictions for mailed absentee ballots were unconstitutional.
The two Democratic Party groups sought in part to have Dowdell declare that notarization, witness and photo identification requirements to cast a mailed-in ballot in Oklahoma “impose undue burdens on the right to vote in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.”
The lawsuit also took aim at the requirement that ballots arrive at county election boards by the close of the polls on election day and the need for voters to use their own stamps to mail in the ballots, claiming the latter is a form of a poll tax.
After a court hearing on the lawsuit in August, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an emergency declaration that permits absentee voting without a notary during the November general election.
When the lawsuit was filed, Stitt had not indicated whether or not he would extend a state of emergency required to permit voters to cast a mailed absentee ballot without it being notarized.
Voters could mail an absentee ballot during the primary and runoff elections this year without the usual notarization. Instead, voters could vote by mail by signing their ballot affidavit and including a copy of suitable photo identification.
Dowdell noted that he gave “significant weight” to the state’s concerns that any changes to absentee ballot laws could create confusion among voters.
“In short, the ballots, ballot envelopes and instructions for the ballot envelopes have necessarily already been printed in July and August, and to require reprinting or a change in the election procedures would risk significant voter confusion, delay of receipt of absentee ballots and disenfranchising or dissuading voters who may otherwise wish to vote by absentee ballot,” Dowdell wrote.
The two Democratic Party groups also argued against the photo identification requirement imposed in lieu of a notary, saying it was a burden for those that didn’t have access to a printer to make copy their photo ID.
For those who still want to vote absentee by notary, the state Election Board has helped to establish a network of notaries at financial institutions and at other organizations that will provide absentee voters services at no cost.
