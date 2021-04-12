 Skip to main content
Oklahoma 20 to have brief closures Tuesday at Keetonville Hill in Rogers County
Oklahoma 20 to have brief closures Tuesday at Keetonville Hill in Rogers County

  Updated
Keetonville Hill (copy)

Oklahoma 20 at Keetonville Hill is pictured last month. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

All lanes of a part of Oklahoma 20 will be closed at various 15-minute intervals between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday in Rogers County as part of a $44 million improvement project.

Crews will be detonating controlled charges to create a new alignment for the highway at Keetonville Hill. Traffic will be halted on the existing highway and surrounding local roads during those times, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said Monday.

ODOT officials encouraged drivers to be alert to flagging operations in the corridor.

The $44 million project began in March and will improve four miles of Oklahoma 20 in Rogers County.

The project extends from S4080 Road to S4110 Road/Franklin Road. The highway will be widened from two lanes to five lanes west of Keetonville Hill, and the segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and built to four lanes to cross over the top of the hill.

The overall project is expected to complete in late summer 2022.

