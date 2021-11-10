Oklahoma 20 between Owasso, Claremore dedicated for guardsman killed in Afghanistan

A reminder of a fallen veteran’s sacrifice is now on display for drivers on Oklahoma 20 to observe along their route.
On Wednesday, a four-mile stretch of the highway between Owasso and Claremore was dedicated to Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, a 28-year-old Oklahoma Air National Guardsman from Owasso who was killed while deployed overseas in March 2020.
A large group of Roberts’ friends and family — including dozens of service members, community leaders and state dignitaries — gathered outside an auto repair shop where Roberts worked off of the highway for a special ceremony in his honor on Wednesday.
“This piece of road right here is perfect for Marshal because he has many friends in Owasso and just as many in Claremore,” said state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, who spoke at the event. “This is the road that links us; he’s linking our two communities together.”
Dossett co-authored Senate Bill 624 with state Rep. Mark Vancuren, D-Owasso, also in attendance, to rename the section of the street “Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts Memorial Highway,” beginning at the intersection of North 145th East Avenue in Owasso and extending eastward to the intersection of South 4080 Road in Rogers County.
The renamed section of SH-20 pays homage to Roberts’ sacrifice, which came in the line of indirect enemy fire while stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq on March 11, 2020.
Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve about 20 miles north of Baghdad when his unit was hit with a rocket attack.
The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a U.K. service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others were wounded, including Oklahoma’s Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White.
“It’s a tremendous loss to our nation,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told attendees at Wednesday’s event.
“On this highway,” he said, “there’s a big sign so that in the decades ahead ... people can tell the story to their children, and that their children would hear the story of the sacrifice of his (Roberts’) bravery, about what it means to be free as a nation.”
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz added, “Our ask is that when you drive past these signs, first and foremost you remember Marshal, that you think of the family and that you might offer a prayer of thanks, a prayer of remembrance and a prayer of protection for the brave men and women that give so much of themselves.”
Since his death, Roberts has become a common namesake in the Tulsa-area community, with U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, for example, introducing legislation in Oct. 2020 to rename the Owasso post office after the fallen soldier. Likewise, the Oklahoma Air National Guard in March of this year dedicated a facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base in his remembrance.
Roberts is survived by his wife and fellow member of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, Kristie Roberts, and daughter, Paityn.