OKC mayor, health officials mark 'new chapter' of COVID-19 response as mask ordinance expires

Citing low case levels and more people being vaccinated, Oklahoma City officials on Friday welcomed a "new chapter" of the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The city’s mask mandate officially expired at midnight, after it was first put in place on a temporary basis in July 2020 and renewed several times. It required masks to be worn in indoor public spaces for residents over age 11, with some exceptions to the rule.

Mayor David Holt announced Friday he was also ending a citywide state of emergency, first put in place in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

“The opportunity to enter this new chapter is a sign of success, and we should be happy,” Holt said at a news conference at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s northeast campus. “It is, of course, not a sign of finality. The virus is still with us and may be for a while. But with the vaccine now widely available, the ongoing response will be led by public health.”