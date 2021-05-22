Oilers rally to turn back Mavericks

Time is running short for the Tulsa Oilers’ playoff hopes with only five regular season games remaining, but they are trying to make the most of it, if Saturday’s performance is any indication.

Behind a two-goal third-period effort, the Oilers turned back the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 before a crowd of 5,667 at the BOK Center.

After Marcus Crawford scored just 1:10 into the third period to put Kansas City up 2-1, Tulsa’s Matt Lane stuffed home the puck at 4:43 to tie the game at 2-2. Then, Conlan Keenan skated in from the right face-off circle and fired home the game winner at 6:53.

Oilers coach Rob Murray is happy with the way the team is coming together at the end of the season.

“Last night, Thursday night and tonight is 5 out of 6 points,” Murray said. “They are giving it everything they got. It is rewarding to see it with this group. They are getting the job done and staying alive and the only way to do that is continue to win some games.

“We have worked hard, and the commitment is there.”

In addition to the team effort, the play of goalie Roman Durny has had a big part in the Oilers’ last two wins.