Oilers rally to turn back Mavericks

Time is running short for the Tulsa Oilers’ playoff hopes with only five regular season games remaining, but they are trying to make the most of it, if Saturday’s performance is any indication.
Behind a two-goal third-period effort, the Oilers turned back the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 before a crowd of 5,667 at the BOK Center.
After Marcus Crawford scored just 1:10 into the third period to put Kansas City up 2-1, Tulsa’s Matt Lane stuffed home the puck at 4:43 to tie the game at 2-2. Then, Conlan Keenan skated in from the right face-off circle and fired home the game winner at 6:53.
Oilers coach Rob Murray is happy with the way the team is coming together at the end of the season.
“Last night, Thursday night and tonight is 5 out of 6 points,” Murray said. “They are giving it everything they got. It is rewarding to see it with this group. They are getting the job done and staying alive and the only way to do that is continue to win some games.
“We have worked hard, and the commitment is there.”
In addition to the team effort, the play of goalie Roman Durny has had a big part in the Oilers’ last two wins.
“Roman Durny has been spectacular all three nights,” Murray said of Durny, who returned to action after sitting out since mid-March with an injury. “Here is a kid who has not played in who knows how long and we asked him to play three games in a row here and he is able to battle through and get the job done.
“Overall, our defensive core was blocking shots and our penalty kill was pretty good. On any given night, a goal on special teams can make the difference. We got three last night and one tonight. That is a recipe for success.”
The only scoring opportunity in the first period came at 9:03 when a Mavericks shot slid past Durny. However, after an official review, the goal was waved off and the period ended with no goals scored.
In the second period, Giorgio Estephan fired a backhand shot down the slot, and this time it counted for a 1-0 Kansas City lead.
Charlie Sampair answered for the Oilers at 14:55 on an Adam Pleskach assist to even the score after 40 minutes of play. The night before, Pleskach put up a hat trick in a 6-2 victory in Kansas City. He picked up two more points on assists Saturday.
Monday, the Oilers and Mavericks face off again at the BOK Center at 7:05.
OILERS 3, MAVERICKS 2
Kansas City 0 1 1 — 2
Tulsa 0 1 2 — 3
First Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (delay of game) 4:21. Kansas City, Scheidl (interference) 14:19.
Second Period: 1, Kansas City, Estephan 9 (unassisted) 7:31. 2, Tulsa, Sampair 14 (Pleskach) 14:55. Penalties: Tulsa, McNicholas (too many men) 1:14. Kansas City, Baldwin (tripping) 4:25. Tulsa, Pleskach (interference) 11:23. Tulsa, Cockerill (hooking) 16:31.
Third Period: 3, Kansas City, Crawford 9 (Bordson) 1:10. 4, Tulsa, Lane 4 (Pleskach, Jackson) 4:43 (pp). 56, Tulsa, Keenan 5 (Cockerill) 6:53. Penalties: Kansas City, Crawford (interference) 3:38. Kansas City, Moro (tripping) 12:57. Kansas City, Corrin (roughing, game misconduct) 15:07. Tulsa, Taylor (roughing) 15:07.
Power Plays: Kansas City, 0-5. Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Kansas City, 9-13-11—33. Tulsa, 10-9-10—29.
Saves: Kansas City, Greenfield 10-8-8—26. Tulsa, Durny 9-12-10—31.
Referee: Kyle Lekun. A: 5,667