Oilers fall at home to Indy, 3-2

  • Updated
Tulsa Oilers vs Indy Fuel

Tulsa goalkeeper Devin Williams stops an attempted shot by Indy's Scott Savage during Wednesday's game between the Oilers and Fuel at the BOK Center. Indy scored two third-period goals to claim a 3-2 victory. The teams will meet again on Friday and Saturday night at the BOK.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The visiting Indy Fuel scored twice in the third period Wednesday night to claim a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

Tulsa trailed 1-0 after one period but took the lead in the middle of the second on goals scored 15 seconds apart by Brent Gates and Adam Pleskach, respectively.

That lead held into the final period of regulation, but Indy pulled even on a goal by Mike Lee five minutes in, and the visitors took the lead when Joe Sullivan found the net at 7:12 of the third. Tulsa was unable to pull even.

The teams will meet again on Friday and Saturday night at the BOK. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

