OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes

The stolen vehicle pursuit that recently led to the deaths of an uninvolved woman and her daughter in east Tulsa had at least one stretch in which the eluder drove on the wrong side of a street and state troopers apparently continued the chase.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle “the wrong way in opposing lanes of traffic” when there are at least four lanes. An arrest affidavit states that the eluder in the fatal Tulsa pursuit drove the wrong way on 41st Street — a five-lane roadway — before turning onto 94th East Avenue.
The uninvolved motorists killed in the wreck Feb. 25 were Lanise Dade, 31, and her daughter, Camyea. A boy in the same SUV survived but was taken to a hospital.
Troopers say 14-year-old Elias Gonzales tried to flee on foot from a stolen pickup after the crash but collapsed nearby. He was charged as an adult with two counts of felony first-degree murder in the deaths of Dade and her daughter.
In written responses Friday to questions from the Tulsa World, OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said there is “no indication at this time” that the pursuit was discontinued based on the computer-aided dispatch system. But current indications are the trooper “did not pursue the suspect vehicle the wrong way in opposing lanes of traffic,” Stewart wrote.
She didn’t clarify whether the OHP was suggesting that the pursuing trooper slowed down at that point or whether the agency doesn’t consider it a wrong-way pursuit if the trooper stays in the correct lanes while the eluder drives in the opposing lanes.
“The decision whether or not to discontinue the pursuit is a fact question and this information will be gathered during the investigation,” Stewart said.
The wrong-way portion of the pursuit mentioned in an arrest affidavit lasted for about a quarter mile at a high speed, Stewart said.
The Tulsa World has filed an open records request for dash camera video from the pursuit.
The current wrong-way policy stipulation was revised 13 months ago by the current OHP administration after public scrutiny of the agency’s pursuit policy and practices under previous administrations — including a wrong-way chase that killed an uninvolved driver on U.S. 75 in north Tulsa in 2017.
The prior policy contained a caveat or exemption that allowed troopers to pursue the wrong way in “extenuating circumstances.” The agency’s latest version was updated in February 2020 and posted online in May 2020 after years of secrecy.
“(Troopers) shall not pursue the suspect vehicle the wrong way in opposing lanes of traffic on a highway, street, roadway or interstate or turnpike of four or more lanes of traffic while in pursuit of a suspect vehicle,” the current policy says.
The arrest affidavit states that Gonzales crashed the stolen pickup into an SUV driven by Dade. Gonzales “accelerated at a high rate of speed” eastbound on 21st Street, T-boning the SUV as it attempted to turn west on 21st from northbound 109th East Avenue.
The OHP reported that the agency was alerted to the vehicle theft when a witness flagged down a state trooper in Coweta. The trooper, Lt. Mark Warren, attempted to stop the pickup, but its driver fled, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit raises other questions about whether, based on OHP policy, the pursuit should have been called off prior to the fatal crash as the chase started in Coweta and ended in east Tulsa.
The pickup reportedly hit another vehicle near 31st Street and 85th East Avenue.
The affidavit says the driver endangered the motoring public by reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder and failing to stop at several traffic lights.
The choice to pursue or continue chasing “involves striking a balance between law enforcement effectiveness and the risk of injury to the public,” the OHP policy says.
The policy mandates that the agency undertake pursuits in a manner “to promote the safety of all persons” and in an effective use of resources.
“The decision to discontinue or cease vehicular pursuit operations without further intervention may be the most rational means of preserving the lives and property of the public, the member, and the suspect,” the policy states.
The Feb. 25 chase lasted about 13 minutes and spanned approximately 16 miles, according to the OHP.
Warren was the lead pursuer, and Trooper Ricky Humdy was secondary. Stewart said another trooper attempted to set up stop sticks during the chase.
No trooper is on routine paid administrative leave during the investigation.
The policy’s prior policy, in place when uninvolved motorist William Bruckman was killed in 2017, contained a caveat to its ban on wrong-way pursuits that allowed a trooper to choose to engage in one if warranted.
“(Troopers) shall not pursue a suspect vehicle the wrong way or in the opposing lanes of traffic unless extenuating circumstances exists (sic) that can be justified by the (trooper),” the policy said.
The fatal pursuits that ended in the deaths of Bruckman in 2017 and Dade and her daughter share several similarities.
Notably, the May 24, 2017, and Feb. 25 fatal pursuits both began on reports of a stolen vehicle in nearby small towns, Sapulpa and Coweta, respectively.
Both ended in the deaths of young parents not involved in the pursuits. Both included stints of wrong-way driving, with the 2017 pursuit ending in a wrong-way crash after a half-hour chase.
Bruckman, 23, was killed in a head-on wreck in the glare of the rising morning sun after a stolen utility company truck barreled toward him going the wrong way on U.S. 75.
After troopers pursued the stolen truck in oncoming highway traffic for nearly two minutes, a voice on their Highway Patrol radios told them not to do that: “And he’s going the wrong way on 75.
“Just make sure we’re not following the wrong way on 75.”
The troopers began to peel off the highway moments before the fatal crash happened. The OHP ultimately didn’t discipline any troopers for their actions in the pursuit.
Bruckman was survived by his wife and three children, none of whom was in the car.
Video: Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit ends in fatal crash.