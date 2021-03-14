OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes

In written responses Friday to questions from the Tulsa World, OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said there is “no indication at this time” that the pursuit was discontinued based on the computer-aided dispatch system. But current indications are the trooper “did not pursue the suspect vehicle the wrong way in opposing lanes of traffic,” Stewart wrote.

She didn’t clarify whether the OHP was suggesting that the pursuing trooper slowed down at that point or whether the agency doesn’t consider it a wrong-way pursuit if the trooper stays in the correct lanes while the eluder drives in the opposing lanes.

“The decision whether or not to discontinue the pursuit is a fact question and this information will be gathered during the investigation,” Stewart said.

The wrong-way portion of the pursuit mentioned in an arrest affidavit lasted for about a quarter mile at a high speed, Stewart said.

The Tulsa World has filed an open records request for dash camera video from the pursuit.

The current wrong-way policy stipulation was revised 13 months ago by the current OHP administration after public scrutiny of the agency’s pursuit policy and practices under previous administrations — including a wrong-way chase that killed an uninvolved driver on U.S. 75 in north Tulsa in 2017.