OHP identifies robbery suspect shot, killed by troopers on Turner Turnpike

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Sunday identified an armed robbery suspect who reportedly shot at officers before they returned fire and killed him on the Turner Turnpike near Luther.

The OHP in a news release said the Sedona, Arizona, police department had contacted Oklahoma authorities to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by an armed robbery suspect Charles Carswell, 32.

Troopers on Saturday located the vehicle in Canadian County, and attempted a traffic stop, but Carswell fled, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit entered the Kilpatrick Turnpike, in north Oklahoma City, and Carswell began firing shots at troopers through his rear window, the OHP said.

Troopers made several unsuccessful attempts to perform a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

When the Carswell entered the Turner Turnpike, troopers performed a successful TVI on Carswell's vehicle at the 140 mile marker, bringing the pursuit to a stop.

"Immediately, as the vehicle came to a stop, Carswell exited his vehicle, grabbed a rifle, and began firing more rounds at law enforcement. Carswell barricaded himself behind his vehicle until the OHP Tactical Team arrived. Carswell continued to fire at law enforcement, and troopers fired back, killing Carswell," the OHP said.

Oklahoma City Police Department, as well as the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, assisted OHP with the conclusion of the incident.

The turnpike was shut down between Interstate 35 and the Luther exit during the pursuit, shootings and investigation that followed, and traffic was detoured along other routes.

Westbound lanes were closed nearly seven hours and eastbound lanes were closed about seven and a half hours, before lanes were reopened Saturday night.

OHP Troop Z Investigations Division will be leading the investigation, and the troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative duties pending the conclusion of the investigation, the agency said.