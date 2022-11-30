OHP: Driver, 34, killed in DUI crash near Pryor

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers cite intoxication as the cause of the crash that killed a 34-year-old driver early Wednesday near Pryor.
Christopher Simmons of Lawton was reportedly driving a 2015 Hyundai Veloster south on Elliott Street about a mile south of Pryor just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
At a stop sign at U.S. 69-A, Simmons reportedly failed to negotiate the intersection, which took the vehicle into a culvert, causing it to roll twice, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. The car came to a rest on its top, and Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.
Simmons was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said, citing DUI as the cause of the crash.
Two passengers who were wearing seat belts survived the crash. A 31-year-old Stilwell man was hospitalized in good condition, and a 27-year-old Tulsa man was not injured, according to the report.
