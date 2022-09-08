OG&E rate increase reduced in pact OK'd by Oklahoma Corporation Commission

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has unanimously approved a proposed settlement in an Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) rate case that reduces the utility's original request from $163.5 million to $30 million.

Under the pact supported and offered by a majority of the parties, OG&E will issue a refund to ratepayers for tax expense savings from the reduction in the state corporate income tax rate.

The impact to the average residential customer is estimated to be $2.07 per month, and the discount to customers in the Low Income Assistance Program will be increased by $3 per month.

OG&E requested the adjustment to provide a more reliable, resilient, secure and efficient electric service to customers.

The agreement proposes continued improvements to the OG&E electric grid, subject to a $6 million annual cap. OG&E’s return on equity will remain at current levels (9.5%).

The parties supporting the settlement included the Oklahoma Attorney General, who represents all ratepayers before the commission, the Public Utility Division of the OCC, The Sierra Club, OG&E, Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers, Oklahoma Sustainability Network, Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives and Federal Executive Agencies.

Two parties to the case, AARP and Walmart, declined to sign the agreement but indicated they had no objection to it.

"More than 10,000 AARP Oklahoma members reached out to the corporation commission with a clear message, no more rate hikes," AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said in a statement. "Despite their pleas, skyrocketing costs and OG&E’s reported $360 million annual profit, the commissioners unanimously approved yet another unwarranted rate increase.

"AARP Oklahoma members were able to fight on behalf of all older Oklahomans to ensure the fixed monthly customer charge will not increase, and additional help is offered for lower-income seniors. Consumers also won with the rejection of an attempt by OG&E to introduce a new process that would have allowed for annual rate increases…"

Earlier this summer, OG&E ratepayer-backed bonds issued to pay for added costs from the February 2021 winter storm reached about about $1.4 billion for a 28-year securitization.