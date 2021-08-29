OG&E, GRDA personnel providing help in Louisiana

Crews from Oklahoma electric utility companies are heading to or are already in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.
OG&E deployed more than 200 crew members to Louisiana to assist with power restoration after the hurricane made landfall Sunday with winds of up to 150 mph.
At 6 a.m. Sunday, a contingent of over 50 OG&E trucks carrying 240 linemen, vegetation management personnel, and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee, the company said.
The group will head to Shreveport, Louisiana by Sunday evening and to a designated staging area in Baton Rouge Monday in preparation of expected power outages due to the storm.
OG&E was requested by Entergy in Louisiana for additional support.
“Our crews are ready to go to work. We take pride in lending our resources and expertise to restore power to Entergy Louisiana’s customers should Hurricane Ida impact their electric service,” said Andrea Dennis, OG&E vice president of transmission and distribution operations.
“We appreciate the assistance we received in times of severe weather events, and we are happy to answer the call when our fellow utility companies ask. We know people depend on electricity and our industry has long supported each other when disaster strikes.”
A Grand River Dam Authority crew of 20 volunteers also are in Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts.
The GRDA crew, including powerline maintenance and vegetation management personnel, mechanics, and law enforcement, left Pryor at 6 a.m. Saturday to make the nearly 600-mile drive to the Lafayette area, where they will help Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) with anticipated repairs to the city’s electric system.
The volunteers also will help repair any damage the storm may cause and to help provide water rescue efforts caused by flooding, GRDA said in a news release.
Six officers are part of rescue and response contingent also comprised of personnel from Mayes County Emergency Management, Craig County Emergency Management, Pryor Fire Department, and the Quapaw Tribe. Two other officers are also with the GRDA utility crew in Lafayette.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday with reported winds of up to 150 mph.
Lafayette is located about 130 miles west of New Orleans and about 30 miles north of the Gulf coast.
GRDA also provided aid to Lafayette Utilities Systems in October 2020, after Hurricane Delta made landfall.
Along with Hurricane Delta and now Ida, GRDA has also helped restore power and provide water rescue assistance following hurricanes Rita, Irma, Matthew, and Harvey.
Over the years, GRDA personnel have responded to Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas to offer that aid.
OG&E provides power for northwest Oklahoma, the Oklahoma City metro and parts of the Tulsa metro, including Bixby, Jenks, Glenpool and Sapulpa.
GRDA provides power for much of northeast Oklahoma.