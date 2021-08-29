OG&E, GRDA personnel providing help in Louisiana

Crews from Oklahoma electric utility companies are heading to or are already in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

OG&E deployed more than 200 crew members to Louisiana to assist with power restoration after the hurricane made landfall Sunday with winds of up to 150 mph.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, a contingent of over 50 OG&E trucks carrying 240 linemen, vegetation management personnel, and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee, the company said.

The group will head to Shreveport, Louisiana by Sunday evening and to a designated staging area in Baton Rouge Monday in preparation of expected power outages due to the storm.

OG&E was requested by Entergy in Louisiana for additional support.

“Our crews are ready to go to work. We take pride in lending our resources and expertise to restore power to Entergy Louisiana’s customers should Hurricane Ida impact their electric service,” said Andrea Dennis, OG&E vice president of transmission and distribution operations.