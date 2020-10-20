Officials unveil updated surge plan as state reaches new high for hospitalizations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite record COVID-19 hospitalizations, officials said Tuesday the state has ample beds to deal with the pandemic as they outlined updates to the hospital surge plan.
The state on Monday set a one-day high with 821 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
“The state has options it can employ if hospitalization capacity continues to shrink; however, we want Oklahomans to know we are not at a point where anyone should be concerned they could not access a hospital if needed due to COVID,” Health Commissioner Lance Frye said at a news conference outside Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state does not want to mandate how hospitals operate. The plan was created by the state, hospital officials and other health care professionals.
Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president, said the goal is to keep patients close to home before transfers are made to other regions with higher bed capacities.
The updated hospital surge plan has four tiers that are based on bed capacity percentages and other factors.
“The new revisions set thresholds percentages for certain actions by hospitals,” Davis said. “It means thresholds will be triggered after three consecutive days of maintaining that number.”
At tier one, where the state is presently, less than 15% of hospital admissions are COVID-19 related, Davis said. In the first tier, hospitals initiate internal surge plans to be able to expand capacity, she said.
Tier 2 is when COVID-19 admissions in hospitals are between 15% and 19% of total medical-surgical and ICU beds, she said.
Internal surge plans will continue to be followed while the hospitals rely on the state's medical reserve corps to help with staffing, Davis said.
“When the capacity no longer exists within the region, the patient will be transferred to the next region that can provide appropriate care,” she said.
Tier three is reached when COVID-19 admissions are over 20% of available beds, she said.
“Elective surgeries will be eliminated,” Davis said. “We will change staffing ratios to accommodate the higher patient demand.”
Tier four is when admissions are greater than 40% and hospitals have reached capacity based on internal surge plans and regional and state numbers, David said.
“In that case, surgeries would be limited to only emergency cases,” Davis said. “And at that time, unfortunately, we would be having to consider resource management tools to manage the demand on the hospitals.”
Stitt also encouraged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. Stitt contracted and then recovered from the virus.
“Just because we have room in our hospitals does not mean this virus is over by any means,” Stitt said. “We need to continue to take this very seriously. We need everyone to watch their distance, to wash their hands and wear a mask when they are around others.”
Video: President of Oklahoma Hospital Association addresses state surge plan.
