Officials unveil updated surge plan as state reaches new high for hospitalizations

At tier one, where the state is presently, less than 15% of hospital admissions are COVID-19 related, Davis said. In the first tier, hospitals initiate internal surge plans to be able to expand capacity, she said.

Tier 2 is when COVID-19 admissions in hospitals are between 15% and 19% of total medical-surgical and ICU beds, she said.

Internal surge plans will continue to be followed while the hospitals rely on the state's medical reserve corps to help with staffing, Davis said.

“When the capacity no longer exists within the region, the patient will be transferred to the next region that can provide appropriate care,” she said.

Tier three is reached when COVID-19 admissions are over 20% of available beds, she said.

“Elective surgeries will be eliminated,” Davis said. “We will change staffing ratios to accommodate the higher patient demand.”

Tier four is when admissions are greater than 40% and hospitals have reached capacity based on internal surge plans and regional and state numbers, David said.