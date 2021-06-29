Officials tour 'world-class' whitewater park construction site, talk about its impact

In support of the project, Siloam Springs deeded 17.25 acres to GRDA and will further partner to reinforce an existing dam.

GRDA worked with McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group on the park design.

Materials repurposed from course construction will be used to create a stair-step dam that will mitigate hydraulic conditions and dangerous currents.

Project manager Derek Salmonson of Crossland Construction said the biggest challenge to construction is the Illinois River itself, which can cause flooding to the site after rains.

“It can rain a tremendous amount in Rogers and Bentonville, and about 24 hours later my job sites are flooded," he said. "(The channel) fills up to like 11 million gallons and it takes five to seven days just to pump the water out.”

Mike Brown, project administrator for the Walton Family Foundation, said an emphasis of the project is to fit in with the natural environment.

“When it’s finished, we want it to look like it’s always been there,” he said. “We want everything to remain as natural as possible. We want people to be able to just come out and enjoy nature.”