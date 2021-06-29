Officials tour 'world-class' whitewater park construction site, talk about its impact

WATTS — Construction may still have a year and a half to go, but the partners behind an upcoming whitewater park say based on the progress so far they are excited about its future prospects.
“It doesn’t look like it yet, but wait till it’s finished. This will be a world-class attraction,” said Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for rivers operations and water quality, who joined other project officials Tuesday for a tour of the WOKA Whitewater Park site.
“It’ll be in the top 10 (whitewater parks nationwide), probably in the top five. It’ll be that good,” Fite said.
The park, located on the upper Illinois River near Watts on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, broke ground last fall and is expected to open by spring 2023.
The Grand River Dam Authority, which will manage the 30-acre park, is partnering on the project with the city of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The park is expected to draw 85,000 visitors annually, while providing a yearly economic boost to the area of $900,000.
Most of the $33 million construction cost is being funded by the Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walton Family Foundation.
“It’s going to land dividends not only for Siloam Springs, Watts, Adair County and Delaware County, but for Tulsa and Fayetteville and those communities,” Fite said.
Fite said whitewater enthusiasts are a large and supportive community nationally.
“Within that culture of surfers and kayakers, if somebody announces they're getting ready to do something with water, in a nanosecond the news is all over the world,” he said, adding that word about WOKA has already spread far and wide.
Eight months into construction, the park’s biggest attraction is beginning to take shape: a 1,200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide side channel off the main river.
When finished, the channel will offer eight drop-features for kayakers, surfers and tubers.
Jared Skaggs, GRDA director of outdoor experience and manager of the park, said the whitewater course is designed for all ages and skill levels.
“Also, the way this course is designed, there's going to be a heavy emphasis on spectators,” he said. “There will be a lot of shaded, stairstep seating so people can comfortably watch their family members as they are on the course. We’re also looking at having some play structures for children.”
The park’s name, WOKA, is a combination of water, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
In support of the project, Siloam Springs deeded 17.25 acres to GRDA and will further partner to reinforce an existing dam.
GRDA worked with McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group on the park design.
Materials repurposed from course construction will be used to create a stair-step dam that will mitigate hydraulic conditions and dangerous currents.
Project manager Derek Salmonson of Crossland Construction said the biggest challenge to construction is the Illinois River itself, which can cause flooding to the site after rains.
“It can rain a tremendous amount in Rogers and Bentonville, and about 24 hours later my job sites are flooded," he said. "(The channel) fills up to like 11 million gallons and it takes five to seven days just to pump the water out.”
Mike Brown, project administrator for the Walton Family Foundation, said an emphasis of the project is to fit in with the natural environment.
“When it’s finished, we want it to look like it’s always been there,” he said. “We want everything to remain as natural as possible. We want people to be able to just come out and enjoy nature.”
Fite has a long involvement in the project, which has been in the works for years. He said it's gratifying to see it come to fruition.
“Everybody who’s here is part of the success of this," he said. "It’s a legacy for all of us who have kids and grandkids."
Video: GRDA hosts construction tour of WOKA Whitewater Park.