OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Historical Society officials are moving to complete OKPOP in Tulsa, despite a key bill failing to secure approval.

Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson said the agency received legal advice indicating that the agency could move forward without passage of Senate Bill 22x, which created a revolving fund.

The agency will sequester the $18 million in state dollars and move forward with raising another $18 million to abide by the agreement, Thompson said.

“If everything falls into place as it should, the $18 million from the state with the $18 million we raise would finish it,” Thompson said.

The Oklahoma Legislature appropriated $18 million to finish the museum of popular culture. But a second bill, Senate Bill 22x, failed to get a hearing in the House, leaving the project in limbo.

The second bill directed OKPOP supporters to raise an additional $18 million to be matched with state dollars by November 2024.

If the money was not raised, the state appropriation would revert back to the state’s general fund, according to the measure.

The measure passed the Senate on May 24 by narrow vote of 25-20. It takes 25 votes to pass a measure in the upper chamber.

But it did not get taken up on the House.

Lawmakers in 2015 passed a $25 million bond to build the facility. The facility was built at 422 N. Main St., across from the Cain’s Ballroom.

The additional dollars will be used to finish the interior and for exhibit planning and installation, Thompson said.

“We are excited to continue fundraising,” said D. Scott Petty, OKPOP Foundation chairman. “We have been fundraising for several months behind the scenes. We are excited to have the support of the state.”

Country music superstar Blake Shelton, who was born in Ada, is partnering with the OKPOP Foundation to be an honorary campaign chairman and the face of the foundation’s fundraising campaign to finish the museum.

