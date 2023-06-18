Officials said Sunday that residents should prepare to wait “days, not hours,” for power and other services to be fully restored in the wake of the most damaging citywide weather event since a 2007 ice storm that brought city to a near-standstill for a week.

“We are seeing damage that, when it’s all said and done, may not be quite as bad as the 2007 … ice storm, but it’s going to be close,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said during a Sunday morning press briefing on the “wall of wind,” as he put it, that hit the Tulsa metro at about midnight.

“There’s a lot of work out there,” Bynum said. “Please be patient.”

Tulsa County Commission Chairman Kelly Dunkerly said the damage is spread throughout the metro area.

“It affects Tulsa in a huge way but also Glenpool, Jenks, Bixby, other cities were also impacted,” said Dunkerly. “We’re all pulling together.”

Dunkerly said Tulsa, other municipalities and the county have declared emergencies in order to pool resources.

“Be safe. Be patient,” he said.

Officials said there were no reports of deaths nor injuries in the Tulsa metro from the storm, which packed winds of up to 100 mph reported in midtown Tulsa.

Dunkerly said the storm knocked out power and caused considerable damage at Expo Square, where the 13-day Pinto World Championship is underway. Dunkerly said he had no reports of horses or other livestock injured during the wind blast.

PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said more than 200,000 PSO electric customers — the “vast majority” in metropolitan Tulsa — were without power at midday. Greene said that the most since the 2007. Dunkerly said he’s been told PSO has requested 2,000 line workers from as far away as West Virginia.

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said his department had 635 responses in 12 hours, beginning just before the storm, which he said is “about four days of normal work.” Baker said TFD had received 329 reports of downed power lines and that even calls to active structure fires spiked.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said the Tulsa Boys Home in west Tulsa County was “devastated” by the high winds, and several buildings in Sand Springs lost their roofs.

Officials cautioned against clearing branches and debris in the vicinity of power lines.

“One of the things you learn in Tulsa is to never assume you’ve seen it all when it comes to weather,” Bynum said in response to a question. “I will plead guilty to the classic Oklahoma move by going out on my back porch and watch the storm come in last night. And then that wall of wind hit. … It really was a wall that hit our city from one side to the other. I’ve not seen anything like that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.