Officials issue scathing rebuttal to report criticizing state's federal COVID-19 spending

OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials have taken issue with a report critical of how it has spent more than $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 dollars.

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency on Wednesday issued a draft report saying the state failed to provide documentation to justify some of its spending.

It also found that a significant component of the relief funds was used for pre-existing needs and government modernization.

Some of the spending may not have met federal standards for necessary expenses in responding to the pandemic, the report said.

The legislative oversight panel on Thursday was prepared to discuss the report and hear from state officials with the CARES FORWARD team responsible for spending. But the item was pulled from the agenda during the meeting because of an illness in the family of Chief Operating Officer John Budd, one of the leaders of the CARES FORWARD team.

Budd and former Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei, also a team member, took issue with the report in a Jan. 20 letter to LOFT.

They noted it was the third draft after scrapping a prior report that was riddled with flaws they pointed out.