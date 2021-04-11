Officials dedicate memorial for Tulsa police FOP chair who died of COVID

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Joe Don and Jerry Lynn, who were at the ceremony, along with many Tulsa police officers.

Following Branch's remarks and a song, Bynum and Franklin escorted Lindsey's sons and his widow a short distance, where his memorial was unveiled.

Jennifer was visibly emotional as a she received several hugs after the unveiling.

"Officer Jerad Lindsey took his responsibilities as serious and as strongly as any person could," Branch said. "In 2 Timothy 4:7, the Apostle Paul states, 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.'

"Tulsa Police Officer Jared Lindsey has kept the faith with the officers of the Tulsa Police Department and he has kept the faith with the oath he took on his first day of service."

Photos: COVID-19 deaths — These are some of the Oklahomans we've lost

Featured video

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.