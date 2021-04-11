Officials dedicate memorial for Tulsa police FOP chair who died of COVID

Tulsa police, city officials and other dignitaries on Sunday dedicated a memorial for the former chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of police, who died of COVID-19 complications in October.
Officer Jerad Lindsey died Oct. 28 at age 40.
He was honored Sunday afternoon with an honor guard, song, prayers and the unveiling of a memorial with his name at the Tulsa Police Officers' Memorial, 6066 E. 66th St. North.
Those attending included Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum; Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin; state Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow; and Tom Branch, pastor of Belview Baptist Church and a trustee of the officers' memorial.
"Every Tulsa police officer is assigned a 'backer' on every call," said Branch, who presided over the ceremony.
"On every shift, officers will both require a 'backer' and just as often serve as another officers' 'backer,' but only one officer serves as 'back up' for every officer all of the time," Branch said.
"For many years, Officer Jerad Lindsey was every officer's 'backer.'"
Lindsey started his career with Tulsa Police Department in 2005 and worked as patrol officer.
He also was serving as Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police vice president.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Joe Don and Jerry Lynn, who were at the ceremony, along with many Tulsa police officers.
Following Branch's remarks and a song, Bynum and Franklin escorted Lindsey's sons and his widow a short distance, where his memorial was unveiled.
Jennifer was visibly emotional as a she received several hugs after the unveiling.
"Officer Jerad Lindsey took his responsibilities as serious and as strongly as any person could," Branch said. "In 2 Timothy 4:7, the Apostle Paul states, 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.'
"Tulsa Police Officer Jared Lindsey has kept the faith with the officers of the Tulsa Police Department and he has kept the faith with the oath he took on his first day of service."