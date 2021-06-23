Officials: Core city systems affected by ransomware attack will be restored within 2 months

There is "light at the end of the tunnel" after the ransomware attack on the city of Tulsa, city officials said Wednesday.
The attack, which forced the city to shut down its computer systems in May, is still affecting city operations, said Michael Dellinger, the city's chief information officer, in a Wednesday news conference, but core systems should be up and running within two months. Full restoration is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
On Tuesday, city officials said they discovered more than 18,000 police citations and internal files had been released on the dark web. Dellinger said after reviewing the files, the city has determined those documents were actually online police reports, and no citations were released.
Dellinger said the city has started a four-stage process to restart all its business systems and has completely rebuilt its network and increased cybersecurity to prevent future attacks.
Dellinger said they are unsure if any more documents will be shared. The attack was halted mid-stream, and the city knows the size of data that was taken, but not the total number of files or documents.
The city still encourages those who have had business with the city to monitor their personal records, as police reports contain personal identification information and as a precaution in the event of more information released.
Residents are asked to:
• Freeze accounts from the three major credit bureaus - Equifax, Transunion, and Experian
• Monitor financial accounts and credit reports
• Ask credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert
• Change passwords on personal accounts
• Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications
For additional information on how to protect your privacy, visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit website at ok.gov/okdocc.
The city’s incident response team and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the data breach and monitor any information being shared.
The hackers who conducted the attack initially demanded the city talk to their negotiators to figure out a ransom price, Dellinger said, but the city chose not to contact them. He said the hackers gave an ultimatum that if the city didn't pay, there would be a release of information.
The city initially put water service shut offs on hold while the city's computer systems were shut down, but Dellinger said they have not seen any indication the water bill system has been compromised, or even touched, by the attack.