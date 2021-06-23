Officials: Core city systems affected by ransomware attack will be restored within 2 months

There is "light at the end of the tunnel" after the ransomware attack on the city of Tulsa, city officials said Wednesday.

The attack, which forced the city to shut down its computer systems in May, is still affecting city operations, said Michael Dellinger, the city's chief information officer, in a Wednesday news conference, but core systems should be up and running within two months. Full restoration is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

On Tuesday, city officials said they discovered more than 18,000 police citations and internal files had been released on the dark web. Dellinger said after reviewing the files, the city has determined those documents were actually online police reports, and no citations were released.

Dellinger said the city has started a four-stage process to restart all its business systems and has completely rebuilt its network and increased cybersecurity to prevent future attacks.