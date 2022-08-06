Officials comment on south Tulsa bridge proposal that never saw light of day

For years, candidates for Tulsa’s District 8 City Council seat have been asked what they think about constructing a bridge over the Arkansas River.

This year is no different. But first, some recent history.

In January, Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby, Tulsa County and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation agreed to each pay $6,000 to help fund a traffic and revenue study to determine the feasibility of building a south Tulsa toll bridge.

That decision was made after more than two years of private meetings among mayors, city engineers and other officials from those same government entities regarding a proposal to build a privately funded toll bridge.

The businessmen behind the plan, Howard Kelsey and Bill Bacon, have been working on a bridge proposal off and on for about 20 years.

This time around, they had the support of Jenks City Councilor Donna Ogez, who organized the meetings.

“I wanted to talk about this more than anything, because I really think there is a better way as far as this private entity involved that would benefit both municipalities quicker, and it doesn’t cost us anything,” Ogez said.

According to the developers, the proposal called for a 75-year agreement under which Tulsa and Jenks would each receive 45% of the toll revenue and Kelsey-Bacon & Associates and its investors 10%.

Kelsey and Bacon would also receive a $6 million developers fee and be reimbursed for costs they have already incurred to put the project together.

The estimated revenue over that period was between $1.8 billion and $2.4 billion, funds the developers argue their public partners could use to pay for support infrastructure such as improvements to adjacent roadways and maintenance of the proposed south Tulsa low-water dam.

The four-lane toll bridge would go from 131st Street and Yale Place on the Jenks side of the river to one of at least nine landing spots from 131st Street and Sheridan Avenue to 121st and Riverside Drive on the Tulsa side.

The estimated $75 million cost of the project would be paid for through a loan from a New York-based financier who the developers have not named publicly but who has met twice with Jenks officials, according to a timeline provided by Ogez.

“I am a very, very, very skeptical person when it comes to finance,” Ogez said. “I mean, I worked in finance and collections for years and years and years, so my first tendency is always to question, question, question the money. Always. And I was completely sold as far as (it being) a viable option, absolutely viable.”

The developers’ plan also includes funding for bridge maintenance for the life of the agreement and money to construct the approaches to the bridge, the developers said.

Ogez said the plan had significant buy-in but not from the city of Tulsa, who was represented in the talks by Mayor G.T. Bynum, District 8 Councilor Phil Lakin and others.

Lakin, 55, is chief executive officer of the Tulsa Community Foundation and chairman of the board of directors of the George Kaiser Family Foundation

He was first elected in 2011. He is seeking a seventh term in the Aug. 23 nonpartisan general election. His opponent, Scott Houston, 67, is vice president of a life insurance company. This is his first run at elected office

Lakin said that he was not the only representative of the city of Tulsa who opposed the Kelsey/Bacon plan and that his concerns about it were many.

“The other parties presented a non-negotiable plan that, in my opinion, utilized decades-old data; had the most potential for neighborhood harm; failed to mitigate noise, traffic, and congestion; and, asked Tulsans to pay a high price while private developers aimed to pocket an estimated $250 million,” Lakin said. “… As a councilor, I have a moral duty and fiscal responsibility to the citizens of Tulsa.”

Lakin said his position on a south Tulsa bridge has not changed.

“My constituents and I haven’t opposed a bridge — quite the opposite for most — but we do have expectations and conditions that have been stated and restated for decades,” he said.

Those include ensuring that the bridge lands away from existing homes and does not add any traffic to south Tulsa’s overcrowded, two-lane roads.

“Unless and until existing roads were widened and improved to handle the additional loads, we have always opposed any bridge connection directly to Yale, which is lined with neighborhoods and a large elementary school,” Lakin said.

“We’ve generally believed that the southern part of Riverside Drive should be converted into a divided, four-lane parkway, like it is north of the Creek Turnpike, to receive and move traffic that could come from a bridge and the turnpike, and 121st be widened so traffic can flow from Riverside toward the already-upgraded Memorial Drive corridor.

“No bridge in the city of Tulsa intersects a road other than Riverside, and the one in south Tulsa, if built, shouldn’t either.”

Kelsey and Bacon say they received a positive response from local municipalities, including officials in Jenks, and stressed that they worked hard to respond to the concerns raised by other parties throughout their discussions, as evidenced by their willingness to offer multiple landing spots for the bridge on the Tulsa side of the river.

They also noted that they have used the same company as the municipalities are using to gather their traffic study and revenue data.

Ogez said the data presented by the developers was not old and was good enough for the investor backing the plan.

“You don’t have investors like that that are willing to do something like that in a municipality unless they are convinced it is good information,” she said.

Bacon said it’s important to note that the private option is a way to get the bridge built without costing taxpayers any money.

“I want the citizens on the south side to know that they had a free bridge, a 100% nonrecourse financed bridge, available,” Bacon said.

Lakin questioned that assertion, noting that the developers could earn approximately $200 million to $250 million over the life of the agreement.

Houston acknowledged that he has a lot to learn about the subject. He said he’s heard from District 8 residents who enthusiastically support building a bridge and those who are equally passionate in their opposition to the idea.

“It’s very divisive,” he said.

Houston said he plans to meet with people on both sides of the issue, “because if I am elected, it is going to be an issue.”

“So I am going to have meetings with citizens in neighborhoods, neighborhood HOAs, that kind of thing, as well as with developers, people who want this to go forward. I just don’t have that information yet,” he said.