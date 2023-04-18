Turkey Mountain burned last week and that was a good thing.

Wednesday’s controlled burn over 12 to 14 acres of the approximately 600-acre urban wilderness area was long overdue.

“We hope to do 10 acres here, 10 acres there, three or four times a year to be able to get through everything,” said River Parks Authority’s Ryan Howell. “Because in the past in this region, a fire would have occurred every seven to 10 years naturally, so we are trying to mimic that fire regime that naturally occurred.”

River Parks Authority, which owns and manages the recreation area, had for years been looking to do controlled burns on the land but never had the resources.

That changed with the creation of the Turkey Mountain Master Plan, which recommends among other things that controlled burns become a regular tool for the upkeep and maintenance of the natural habitat. Funding for Wednesday’s burn was provided through a federal grant.

When the winds weren’t too strong and the humidity was just right, Oklahoma Forestry Services workers armed with drip torches used a mix of gasoline and diesel fuel to slowly set fire to land directly north of the main trail head.

The flames never rose higher than 2 to 3 feet, Howell said, but that was the plan all along.

“These very small fires allow us to not smoke anybody out, essentially,” said Howell, who is managing the master plan improvements on Turkey Mountain. “So most folks, other than visually seeing the smoke from Turkey Mountain, weren’t able to smell it or … be impacted.

“Even our next-door neighbors, like right next door, you couldn’t tell when we were burning.”

What remains standing relatively unscathed are large native oak, hickory and ash trees; gone are the pesky privets, eastern red cedars and other invasive plants that have been robbing the native species of water, soil nutrients and sunlight for decades.

“Right now, a lot of our oaks and our native species, they haven’t sprouted a new generation in like 25 years, because the privet has been so invasive. And so we literally have a 25-year gap in our tree stand,” Howell said. “... In about two or three months, you won’t even see the black anymore, because all of this ash has released a lot of carbon and nitrogen into the soil, and so it actually acts as a fertilizer for all of the native species.

“In a few months time all of this black will be a carpet of green natives, hopefully mostly green natives.”

Removing the underbrush not only helps keep the native growth healthier, Howell said, but removes the “ladder fuel” that serves to accelerate wildfires.

“If you think about a fire creeping along the ground, it is not able to carry through these woods anymore,” Howell said.

The location of Turkey Mountain’s first controlled burn was chosen in part to showcase the benefits the hazard mitigation tool will have on the land and to make the public aware that more are coming, Howell said.

It also provided several natural and easily accessible areas from which firefighters, Oklahoma Forestry Services workers and police officers could monitor and contain the blaze.

Fire isn’t the only method being used to ensure Turkey Mountain’s natural habitat remains healthy and safe. The understory growth on 80 acres of land — 40 acres along the southern border along 71st Street and 40 acres along the northern border near Mooser Creek and Interstate 44 — is being removed with machines.

The process is called forest mastication.

“They go in with a machine and basically turn a lot of the understory into mulch,” Howell said.

The controlled burn comes as River Parks continues to work on another key element of the Turkey Mountain Master Plan — the addition of 25 to 30 miles of new or reconstructed trails.

Fourteen miles of the new trail system have been completed; 12 miles are hiking and biking trails that are accessible to any skill level, and 2 miles of trail are for downhill mountain biking only.

The goal is to have all of the trails completed in 2026, Howell said.