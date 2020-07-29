Sgt. Johnson's Funeral

People stand along 61st Street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on July 9. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

More than half a million dollars donated for families of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

The Tulsa Police officer who was shot during a traffic stop made his first public appearance in a video shared on social media Wednesday.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound early June 29 after he stopped a car in east Tulsa. Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the shooting while trying to assist Zarkeshan.

Zarkeshan was treated at St. John in Tulsa, where after a week doctors were able to remove a breathing tube. His physicians said at that time, noting Zarkeshan was able to stand, that his recovery was already ahead of expectations.

While continuing his recovery at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility, Zarkeshan spoke on a video in which Tulsa Police thank the community for their support following the shooting.

"Thank you, Tulsa, for your continued love and support through my recovery. I can't wait to be back home," he says at the end of the video.

A Tulsa Police spokeswoman said there was no further information on Zarkeshan's recovery or a timeline for his return.

The video, shared by Tulsa Police and Mayor G.T. Bynum on Facebook on Wednesday, features several members of the Tulsa Police workforce as well as the widow of Sgt. Johnson offering their gratitude for the community support.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said $17,000 had been raised just three hours after collection efforts began in a July 8 fundraiser to support the officers' families. The one-day collection event brought in more than $515,000.

