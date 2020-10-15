 Skip to main content
Officer Zarkeshan back in Tulsa, recovered after shooting that was fatal to his sergeant
Officer Zarkeshan back in Tulsa, recovered after shooting that was fatal to his sergeant

  • Updated
After months of recovery out of state, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan set foot back in Tulsa on Thursday, a day proclaimed in his honor.

"I'm so glad to be home. I'm sick and tired of the hospital and hope to never be in one again," he said, "unless it's for good reason."

Mayor G.T. Bynum had announced the day of his return would be commemorated in honor of his “perseverance and bravery” after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop June 29.

"Tulsa’s Hope,” as Bynum calls Zarkeshan, returned on a private flight Thursday afternoon, welcomed by family, his fellow Tulsa Police officers and local media.

Zarkeshan commented of the crowd, "it was a lot more people than I thought!"

"All of Tulsa, thank you for everything you've done for me and my family and Sgt. Johnson's family," he said in a brief appearance.

Watch the Tulsa World live stream:

Watch the Tulsa Police live stream:

Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot multiple times after Zarkeshan stopped a car being driven erratically. Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, died at a hospital June 30.

David Anthony Ware is awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges related to the shooting.

