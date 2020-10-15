Officer Zarkeshan back in Tulsa, recovered after shooting that was fatal to his sergeant

After months of recovery out of state, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan set foot back in Tulsa on Thursday, a day proclaimed in his honor.

"I'm so glad to be home. I'm sick and tired of the hospital and hope to never be in one again," he said, "unless it's for good reason."

Mayor G.T. Bynum had announced the day of his return would be commemorated in honor of his “perseverance and bravery” after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop June 29.

"Tulsa’s Hope,” as Bynum calls Zarkeshan, returned on a private flight Thursday afternoon, welcomed by family, his fellow Tulsa Police officers and local media.

Zarkeshan commented of the crowd, "it was a lot more people than I thought!"

"All of Tulsa, thank you for everything you've done for me and my family and Sgt. Johnson's family," he said in a brief appearance.

