Officer injured after patient escaped ambulance restraints, started fighting, Tulsa Police say

Tulsa Police say an officer was injured early Friday while assisting medical personnel after a patient escaped restraints in an ambulance outside Saint Francis Hospital and started fighting.

According to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg, the first officer on scene to assist fell unconscious while struggling with the patient.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second officer was able to get the patient under control, Meulenberg said, but the first officer had turned purple, and no pulse could be detected.

Ambulance personnel began first aid and transported the officer to the nearby hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Southbound lanes of Yale Avenue were closed near 61st Street as investigators worked the scene.