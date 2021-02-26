 Skip to main content
Officer injured after patient escaped ambulance restraints, started fighting, Tulsa Police say
Officer injured after patient escaped ambulance restraints, started fighting, Tulsa Police say

A patient reportedly slipped ambulance restraints outside Saint Francis Hospital early Friday. A Tulsa Police officer was injured when a fight ensued with the escaped patient, according to a spokesman.

 KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER, Tulsa World

Tulsa Police say an officer was injured early Friday while assisting medical personnel after a patient escaped restraints in an ambulance outside Saint Francis Hospital and started fighting.

According to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg, the first officer on scene to assist fell unconscious while struggling with the patient.

A second officer was able to get the patient under control, Meulenberg said, but the first officer had turned purple, and no pulse could be detected.

Ambulance personnel began first aid and transported the officer to the nearby hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Southbound lanes of Yale Avenue were closed near 61st Street as investigators worked the scene.

Breaking News