Officer hospitalized after struggle with combative ambulance patient, police say

Homicide detectives processed the scene in the street as a precaution.

“It was really touch and go for a while,” Meulenberg said of the Love’s condition. “He looked pretty rough. But we’re very thankful, thanks to all the work of everybody here today, that he is in stable condition.”

Circumstances that could or do result in the death of anyone are tragic, Meulenberg said, but knowing a victim is a police officer and “is going to be a friend of ours” amplifies emotions associated with any event.

It’s been eight months since Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson died in a shooting on an east Tulsa traffic stop. Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan was also injured then and narrowly survived.

Love has been with the department about nine years, and Meulenberg said he considered the 46-year-old to be in "peak physical condition." He works at the Riverside Division and also serves as a medic on the Special Operations Team, the post states.

The ambulance patient has not been identified. He was also taken to a hospital.

A wheel chair, ball cap and Taser remained in the road while investigators processed the scene. Meulenberg said detectives would review all evidence applicable to the fight and work to determine what criminal charges apply, if any.

