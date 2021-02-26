Officer hospitalized after struggle with combative ambulance patient, police say

The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community’s prayers after an officer was put into a medically-induced coma following a fight.
Officer Sean Love was attempting to subdue an unruly ambulance patient when he lost consciousness due to a medical emergency Friday morning, the department said on social media.
The out-of-town ambulance was headed to Saint Francis Hospital when its patient broke loose from his restraints and began fighting personnel, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. The ambulance personnel called police for help and were met about 8 a.m. by Love in the southbound lanes of Yale Avenue just south of 61st Street.
Love began fighting to subdue the patient in the street, but he soon “fell unconscious,” Meulenberg said.
Another officer got the patient under control, but by that time Love had turned purple and had no pulse, Meulenberg said.
Responders on scene began performing CPR and took Love to nearby Saint Francis, where he remains, according to the post.
"(Love) is currently in the ICU and in a medically-induced coma due to concerns developing from his loss of consciousness," the post states. "He will be in this state for at least 24 hours before we have an update on his condition."
Homicide detectives processed the scene in the street as a precaution.
“It was really touch and go for a while,” Meulenberg said of the Love’s condition. “He looked pretty rough. But we’re very thankful, thanks to all the work of everybody here today, that he is in stable condition.”
Circumstances that could or do result in the death of anyone are tragic, Meulenberg said, but knowing a victim is a police officer and “is going to be a friend of ours” amplifies emotions associated with any event.
It’s been eight months since Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson died in a shooting on an east Tulsa traffic stop. Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan was also injured then and narrowly survived.
Love has been with the department about nine years, and Meulenberg said he considered the 46-year-old to be in "peak physical condition." He works at the Riverside Division and also serves as a medic on the Special Operations Team, the post states.
The ambulance patient has not been identified. He was also taken to a hospital.
A wheel chair, ball cap and Taser remained in the road while investigators processed the scene. Meulenberg said detectives would review all evidence applicable to the fight and work to determine what criminal charges apply, if any.